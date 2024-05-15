Android Automotive OS Gets Google Cast, Everyone Else Gets Angry Birds
Android Automotive OS, the built-in infotainment operating system that's distinct from Android Auto, is getting a slew of new apps. The most exciting of which is Google Cast, that allows you to stream content to the infotainment screen on your car. As of now, Google has only announced that Rivian EV trucks and SUVs are getting the app and functionality first, but promised that more brands are on the horizon. Before now, infotainment while parked was limited to the few cars that had streaming apps built in, or streaming from services like Spotify or Apple Music.
Additionally, apps like Peacock and Max are coming to infotainment screens as well. Interestingly, Google also announced Angry Birds as an upcoming app. For now, if you don't have a Rivian, your entertainment options while charging your EV, or waiting in the parking lot, are limited to whatever is streaming on those two apps, and flinging virtual birds at virtual pigs on your car's screen.
A world of new apps for your car
On the developer side, Google is introducing tiers for apps that can be developed for an automotive environment. The first tier covers "Car differentiated" apps that are specifically built for automotive hardware and can be integrated into the instrument cluster itself or a plurality of screens across different models. The second tier, "Car optimized" apps, are programs that can be used while driving or parked and cover navigation or streaming apps. The third and final tier "Car ready" apps are used only while parked and are very similar to apps already on Android phones or tablets. These apps don't have to be car-related.
Google is picking up the infotainment slack and using the interior of a car as a new Android platform altogether. In the near future, you'll likely see the app ecosystem expand across new models and potentially entire lineups of cars. As of now, Google says "nearly 40" cars already have Android Automotive functionality, and that number is likely to go up.