Android Automotive OS Gets Google Cast, Everyone Else Gets Angry Birds

Android Automotive OS, the built-in infotainment operating system that's distinct from Android Auto, is getting a slew of new apps. The most exciting of which is Google Cast, that allows you to stream content to the infotainment screen on your car. As of now, Google has only announced that Rivian EV trucks and SUVs are getting the app and functionality first, but promised that more brands are on the horizon. Before now, infotainment while parked was limited to the few cars that had streaming apps built in, or streaming from services like Spotify or Apple Music.

Google

Additionally, apps like Peacock and Max are coming to infotainment screens as well. Interestingly, Google also announced Angry Birds as an upcoming app. For now, if you don't have a Rivian, your entertainment options while charging your EV, or waiting in the parking lot, are limited to whatever is streaming on those two apps, and flinging virtual birds at virtual pigs on your car's screen.