Yes, The Original Angry Birds Game Is Back In The App Store

The original "Angry Birds" has flown back to the App Store and Google Play faster, better, and angrier than ever. We solemnly swear this is not an April Fools' joke.

Rovio Entertainment confirmed the return of the uber-popular classic mobile game, now titled "Rovio Classics: Angry Birds," through its official Twitter account on Thursday, March 31, 2022. It shared a video of "The Angry Birds Movie" version of Red getting sucked into the game and meeting his classic appendage-less self and his friends as they try to get their stolen eggs back from the pigs.

Despite the fact that it originally came out in 2009 in the middle of the swine flu epidemic that inspired the creation of the green piggies as the enemies of the titular birds, Rovio said in a press release that "Rovio Classics: Angry Birds" is a recreation of the game as it appeared in 2012, with over 390 levels split into eight chapters. The game costs $1, which means there will be no annoying microtransactions or advertisements whatsoever. However, it will come with all the power-ups and other DLC that were originally in-app purchases, including the Mighty Eagle.