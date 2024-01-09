Android Automotive Is Finally Getting A Long Anticipated Feature: Here's Which Car Gets It First
If you aren't familiar with Android Automotive, it's an operating system for an entire car integrated from the factory into the vehicle's native hardware. For example, the Volvo and Polestar lineup of cars use Android Automotive. Rather than just running as an app like Android Auto, Android Automotive is the basis of the car's entire infotainment, navigation, and other systems.
While it is extremely cool as is, there are a handful of wishlist items that users of Android Automotive are after. One of which is the ability to browse the internet with Google Chrome. Wish no more, folks, that feature is on the way! That's not the only big new feature from Google's Android Automotive. According to the Polestar exhibit at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, a host of new technology is coming to the entire lineup of Polestar vehicles. We'll likely see the same implementation in Volvo cars as well.
Polestar continues to expand its relationship with Google
Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: "Google is one of our most important technology partners. Since launching Polestar 2 over three years ago, we have seen the Android Automotive OS ecosystem expand with a long list of new apps and functionalities being introduced. Our strong relationship continues to deliver new features for Polestar owners, and they will enrich Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 this year as well."
One of the outstanding features of the upgrades to Android Automotive is the ability for users to send a planned route from their mobile device to their car. Whether using an Android or iOS device, you can map your planned route in Google Maps.
The ability to do so is rolling out to Polestar 2 vehicles immediately. The upcoming Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 models will also feature this awesome navigation integration. Now, let's dig into that in-car browsing feature with Google Chrome.
The Chrome Browser You Know and Love, Now in Your Car
Polestar is no stranger to in-car browsing. That's been possible in the Polestar 2 with its Vivaldi browser in 2021. Now, though, Polestar owners can browse the internet with the ever-familiar Google Chrome. To answer the question that's likely coming to mind, yes, you can only use this feature when the car is in park.
Polestar is rolling out the Google Chrome feature as a beta test for Polestar 2 vehicles. Like the map-to-car feature mentioned above, this will be a standard feature on all Polestar vehicles in the feature once testing and implementation are complete.
We'll keep our eyes peeled for more innovations between Polestar and Google on the Android Automotive platform. The overall ease of use with this system is second to none, and adding these features only makes your vehicle a sweeter place to be whether you're driving, parked, or outside of the vehicle. Hopefully, it'll also make appearances across other automotive brands in the near future.