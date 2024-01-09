Android Automotive Is Finally Getting A Long Anticipated Feature: Here's Which Car Gets It First

If you aren't familiar with Android Automotive, it's an operating system for an entire car integrated from the factory into the vehicle's native hardware. For example, the Volvo and Polestar lineup of cars use Android Automotive. Rather than just running as an app like Android Auto, Android Automotive is the basis of the car's entire infotainment, navigation, and other systems.

While it is extremely cool as is, there are a handful of wishlist items that users of Android Automotive are after. One of which is the ability to browse the internet with Google Chrome. Wish no more, folks, that feature is on the way! That's not the only big new feature from Google's Android Automotive. According to the Polestar exhibit at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, a host of new technology is coming to the entire lineup of Polestar vehicles. We'll likely see the same implementation in Volvo cars as well.