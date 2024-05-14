How To Find Recently Deleted Files On iPhone Or iPad

Being designed to streamline and simplify the smartphone and tablet user interface has been a strength of iOS and iPadOS for some time. The thing is, that choice has sometimes resulted in the obfuscation of a few common tasks found on other mobile platforms and computers.

Deleting apps or photos may be a relatively simple process, but deleting other types of files on an iPhone requires a little more work — or even manually installing a third-party app. The same goes for recovering deleted items. Deleted apps can be redownloaded from the App Store as long as you're logged in with the same Apple ID that you used to install them in the first place, but what can you do about a document, text file, audio file, PDF, etc. that might have accidentally wound up in whatever qualifies as the Trash in iOS?

Fear not! Recovering something that was recently deleted from your iPhone or iPad is a relatively simple process. It's just a little less obvious than with other platforms, and you might need to install an extra app or two to help you out.