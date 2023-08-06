How To Unhide Apps On iPhone: A Step-By-Step Guide

Depending on how often you download apps on an iPhone, you may need to routinely do maintenance to keep an uncluttered home screen, in effect ensuring that using your device is neither confusing or annoying. When you download an iPhone app, by default, its icon gets added onto your device's home screen as well as the App Library. Any app icons that appear on the iPhone's home screen can then be placed into folders so you can not only find things easier, but also make your device's main interface look neater and more organized.

Another thing you can do to keep your iPhone main page tidy is remove any iPhone app from the home screen without actually erasing it from the device — unless you select the "Delete App" option, you can still access it through the App Library by swiping left on the main screen and finding it within its predetermined app category folder or using the search function. When you remove an app from the home screen, you are in effect hiding it from view. In case you change your mind, this action is actually quite easy to undo.