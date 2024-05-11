Lucas Transmission Fix Fluid: What's It For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

American trucker Forrest Lucas and his wife Charlotte established Lucas Oil Products Inc. in 1989 to develop new oils, lubricants, and "problem-solving additives" for truck fleets and commercial vehicles. The brand has a wide range of engine oils, additives, gear oils, and lubricants for any car, truck, or machine with an internal combustion engine or transmission.

One of their more popular offerings is the Lucas Transmission Fix Fluid, an additive that Lucas claims could "correct existing problems and prevent new ones in automatic transmissions." Fluid leaks, clutch dragging, shaking, slipping gears, or refusal to shift gears are just a few symptoms of a worn or failing automatic transmission.

It's virtually impossible to pinpoint the actual problem unless a specialist disassembles the gearbox and performs an expensive and labor-intensive rebuild. The modern automatic gearbox is a complex engineering magnum opus that revolutionized how people drive cars, but any machine could succumb to aging and deterioration. Lucas claims its "Transmission Fix Fluid" could help eliminate worrying symptoms, while extending the life of the automatic transmission fluid (ATF) in healthy units up to four times longer.