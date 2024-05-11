Lucas Transmission Fix Fluid: What's It For?
American trucker Forrest Lucas and his wife Charlotte established Lucas Oil Products Inc. in 1989 to develop new oils, lubricants, and "problem-solving additives" for truck fleets and commercial vehicles. The brand has a wide range of engine oils, additives, gear oils, and lubricants for any car, truck, or machine with an internal combustion engine or transmission.
One of their more popular offerings is the Lucas Transmission Fix Fluid, an additive that Lucas claims could "correct existing problems and prevent new ones in automatic transmissions." Fluid leaks, clutch dragging, shaking, slipping gears, or refusal to shift gears are just a few symptoms of a worn or failing automatic transmission.
It's virtually impossible to pinpoint the actual problem unless a specialist disassembles the gearbox and performs an expensive and labor-intensive rebuild. The modern automatic gearbox is a complex engineering magnum opus that revolutionized how people drive cars, but any machine could succumb to aging and deterioration. Lucas claims its "Transmission Fix Fluid" could help eliminate worrying symptoms, while extending the life of the automatic transmission fluid (ATF) in healthy units up to four times longer.
Lucas Transmission Fix promises first-aid treatment for worn transmissions
According to Lucas, the Transmission Fix is a proprietary blend of petroleum-extracted additives formulated to eliminate seal leaks, while fixing early symptoms of slipping, hesitation, or rough shifting. It has a reddish color similar to a conventional automatic transmission fluid, but is denser and has a tackier texture.
The great thing about the Lucas Transmission Fix is you can mix it with the existing ATF in your gearbox without draining, and it promises immediate results. Lucas claims a 24-ounce bottle will treat the gearboxes in hardworking commercial vehicles or motorhomes. Meanwhile, smaller cars, midsize sedans, and crossovers only need 12 ounces of Lucas Transmission Fix for the product to work.
However, Lucas Transmission Fix will not repair broken parts. If your automatic transmission is slipping, sliding, or hesitating due to worn or defective components like solenoids or clutch packs, no amount of Lucas Transmission Fix will solve the problem. Moreover, Lucas Transmission Fix is only suitable for conventional automatic transmissions, and is not recommended for vehicles equipped with continuously variable automatic (CVT) or dual-clutch automatic transmissions.
Considering a transmission rebuild will run anywhere from $2,000 to $3,500, the Lucas Transmission Fix is worth a try for under $14. It could solve the early symptoms of transmission wear, but don't expect it to fix hardware problems caused by deterioration or neglect.