3 Signs Your Car Engine Is Flooded (And How To Fix It)

It's a common misconception that modern fuel-injected engines are more immune to flooding than older carbureted motors. Given the right (or wrong) conditions, any internal combustion engine –- whether carbureted or not -– could flood with gasoline when too much fuel or too little air is inside the combustion chamber.

For instance, repeatedly cranking the engine while it persistently refuses to start will cause flooding, since the injectors are filling the combustion chamber with fuel with each crank. Since the engine did not start and burn off the air/fuel mix, it will flood with gas, exacerbating the starting issue.

Engine flooding is more prevalent during the cold winter, especially when starting the car and turning it off again before the engine can warm up properly. When cold, a modern internal combustion engine generally runs on a rich air/fuel ratio.

But if you turn off the engine immediately without warming it up, some vaporized gasoline will remain in the combustion chamber. And if you try to start it again, more fuel will enter inside, causing a flooded engine.