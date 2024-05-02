5 Of The Best Steam Deck Screen Protectors You Can Find On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Valve shook up the handheld gaming industry with the release of the Steam Deck in 2022, only to one-up themselves a year later with the $549 Steam Deck OLED, which reviewers say is worth its weight. Both devices do something that people never thought possible, squeezing the power and performance of a gaming PC into a compact handheld device.
With the Steam Deck, your video games are no longer restricted to a hulking computer in your home. You can even install non-Steam games from the Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and other launchers through some essential apps for the Steam Deck that will enhance your experience.
However, one thing to keep in mind is that you'll want to take care of it, as you should with any mobile device. And one must-have is a screen protector.
Besides being one of the easier ways to customize your Steam Deck, screen protectors defend what's most important: the screen. Fortunately, you can find plenty of Steam Deck screen protectors on Amazon. Unfortunately, that's a double-edged sword, and while the online retailer has no shortage of products, finding ones worth your time and money is easier said than done. Thankfully, we've done the heavy lifting for you. We use personal experience and customer reviews to find the best Steam Deck screen protectors on Amazon that'll protect your gaming handheld without breaking the bank.
Magglass Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Up first is my personal favorite, the MagGlass Tempered Glass Screen Protector. This screen protector came recommended by a friend and is arguably the best advice I've gotten outside of ways to save battery life, the Steam Deck's biggest weakness. The MagGlass hasn't left my Steam Deck's screen since I installed it.
As the name suggests, the MagGlass Tempered Glass Screen Protector is made out of tempered glass, providing extra strength as it protects the screen. I prefer a tempered glass screen protector on all of my electronics, as it just brings an extra durable feeling, unlike traditional ones, and MagGlass's Steam Deck screen protector has yet to let me down. It comes in Blue Light, HD, and Matte options. I have the Matte screen protector. It's clear as day, scratch-resistant, and doesn't hold on to fingerprints and oil smudges. Even being careful, I've dropped my Steam Deck a few times (and stepped on it once), and thankfully the handheld still looks just as good as the day I got it.
The MagGlass also helps remove glare from the Steam Deck's screen. It's probably not as good as the anti-glare etched glass on the device's most expensive model, but it's an excellent option for anyone who bought the cheaper models (like me).
The MagGlass Tempered Glass Screen Protector is available on Amazon for $19.99, but as of writing was on sale for $16.99.
Benazcap Screen Protector
Next is the Benazcap Steam Deck Screen Protector, which was awarded an "Amazon's Choice" title.
This product comes with two tempered glass screen protectors compatible with the Steam Deck OLED and the original model. They're both ultra-thin (0.33 mm) but don't sacrifice any protection, making your handheld's screen anti-scratch, anti-oil, and, strangely, explosion-proof. The Benazcap Screen Protector also says it offers 99% HD clear transparency, retaining the Deck's original video quality and touchscreen capabilities.
It's worth mentioning that although Benazcap markets the screen protector as waterproof, it's actually hydrophobic. That means it will repel any water that falls directly onto your screen, but it won't magically make your entire Steam Deck waterproof. However, if water or other substances get on the screen, you can easily wipe them away.
Given that it's listed as an "Amazon's Choice," the Benazcap Steam Deck Screen Protector comes highly rated, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. That includes over 4,500 ratings, with 77% being five stars. I have a friend who uses this screen protector, so I've only heard good things about it even though I don't have personal experience. Plus, it's a two-pack, so you'll have a spare if you chip or break the tempered glass. The Benazcap Two-Pack is $6.99 on Amazon.
amFilm Three Pack Screen Protector
The only thing better than a two-pack of trustworthy screen protectors is a three-pack, and that's exactly what you'll get with the amFilm Steam Deck Screen Protectors on Amazon. The company makes some of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and they've brought that same quality to their products for Valve's handheld.
Like Benazcap, the amFIlm Screen Protectors have the "Amazon's Choice" label, meaning the product is highly rated, affordable, and ready to ship immediately. These tempered glass screen protectors are said to be compatible with every Steam Deck model, whether you're gaming on the 2021, 2022, or 2023 OLED devices. The company also says its protectors are ultra-thin, reliable, resilient, scratch-resistant, anti-smudge, and produce zero pesky bubbles. Still, amFilm says they're ultra-clear, providing the high-definition, natural viewing experience of the Steam Deck's screen, and they are highly responsive, so you won't notice a difference when using the touch screen.
The amFilm pack includes three screen protectors, a microfiber cloth, cleaning and dry wipes, and an easy-to-install manual. It costs $7.99 on Amazon and boasts a 4.6-star average rating. It has nearly 2,000 customer ratings, and 78% of them are five-star. In their reviews, many customers highly rate the ease of installation, quality, and performance, citing that the screen protectors are practically unnoticeable once installed.
SOOMFON Screen Protectors
If easy installation is a key factor for you, consider the SOOMFON Screen Protectors. Like the others, these are tempered glass screen protectors. They are ultra-thin (0.33 mm) and ultra-clear, and they should protect your Steam Deck's screen from scratches, smudges, water, and, of course, explosions. SOOMFON says its screen protectors also won't get in the way of your gaming experience, with the handheld's natural, high-definition picture shining through and all touch screen features working like usual.
However, SOOMFON includes an easy installation frame with their three-pack, making the process much easier. According to their Amazon listing, installation sholuld only takes 10 seconds, and there won't be any dust, bubbles, or fingerprints below the screen protector. You won't have to worry about repeatedly trying to get that perfect fit. The package also includes three screen protectors and three sets of a screen cleaning kit.
The SOOMFON Screen Protectors have an average rating of 4.5 stars, with nearly 300 customer ratings that are mostly five-star. Unsurprisingly, the ease of installation is a standout. The three-pack is available on Amazon for $9.99, but you might catch it on sale for $4.99.
JSAUX Two-Pack Steam Deck Screen Protector
Although we weren't saving the best for last, the JSAUX Steam Deck Screen Protectors on Amazon offer practically all the best parts of the above options in one package.
If you haven't noticed a trend, these screen protectors are also made of tempered glass and are compatible with the original Steam Deck and the OLED models. Like the others, they are resistant to fingerprints and scratches. Of course, they're ultra-thin and boast high transparency, so you'll forget the screen protector is there after you've installed it. It also has a guiding frame to simplify the installation process, which means you should have a higher likelihood of installing it correctly the first time.
However, the JSAUXs set themselves apart by saying they're five times more durable than other screen protectors. According to the company, the screens are extra-reinforced at 500 degrees Celsius for several hours to achieve this. And if that sounds too good to be true, Amazon customers still say they're happy, rating the screen protectors 4.6 stars out of 5, with over 3,600 user ratings. It's very hard to find multiple reviews under five stars, and for only $9.99 on Amazon.
Why did we choose these products?
The last thing you want with a screen protector is for it to fall off, create bubbles, or not protect your Steam Deck. With that in mind, we compiled a list of Amazon's best Steam Deck screen protectors. To choose the products, we prioritized the ones I had direct and indirect experience with, filling out the list with other highly-rated screen protectors. Each product on this list had to have a sizeable amount of ratings. The lowest has over 270, but the others are nearing a thousand or have thousands of customer ratings.
Of course, each product had to be in stock on Amazon to make this list. The Steam Deck screen protector market isn't too diverse, but we wanted to highlight as many unique products as possible. We also wanted to keep our recommendations affordable, with most being under $10 but no product exceeding $20. The Steam Deck and video games are expensive enough, so no one wants to break the bank on a screen protector, but you want one worth the price.