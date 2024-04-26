What Year BMW M3 Has The S58 Engine & How Much Horsepower Does It Produce?
Every iteration of the iconic BMW M3 came with new and improved engines, each providing the exhilarating performance and mechanical soundtrack enthusiasts want from a German sport-luxury car. Noteworthy is the E9x generation M3 produced from 2008 to 2014. The E90/E92/E93 M3 is unique for being the only variant in its lineage to have the BMW S65 4.0-liter V8 engine.
Despite starting its life with an S14 inline four-cylinder engine in the first-gen E30 M3, the inline-six engine in the E36 and E46 M3 left fans yearning for more. BMW obliged with the fifth-gen F80 M3 sold from 2014 to 2018. It was the first BMW M3 to come exclusively in a four-door sedan body style and the first to get a turbocharged S55 inline-six engine and it came with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission. But BMW customers would have to wait a few more years before the S58 would arrive.
BMW M3 G80 debuted the twin-turbo S58 inline-six
When BMW introduced the all-new M3 G80 in 2021, it came with the S58 3.0-liter inline-six with two mono-scroll turbochargers, double Vanos camshaft timing, and Valvetronic variable valve timing. The S58 engine debuted in 2019 for the F97/F98 BMW X3 M and X4 M before making it to the G80/G81 M3 and M4 two years later.
The S58 in standard guise makes 473 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, the latter available from 2,650 to 6,130 rpm. Meanwhile, Competition variants like the M3 Competition xDrive have 510 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque at 2,750 to 5,500 rpm. Notably, the BMW M3 G80 is the first in its lineage to come with an optional all-wheel drivetrain.
The BMW S58 is a technical masterpiece with a lightweight forged crankshaft, a 3D-printed cylinder head core, high-precision fuel injection, and a dual chamber oil sump that ensures reliable lubrication in extreme driving environments. The BMW M3 G80 is still in production as of 2024. Another M car that uses the S58 engine is the second-gen BMW M2 with a 453-horsepower version of the twin-turbo inline-six.