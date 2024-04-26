What Year BMW M3 Has The S58 Engine & How Much Horsepower Does It Produce?

Every iteration of the iconic BMW M3 came with new and improved engines, each providing the exhilarating performance and mechanical soundtrack enthusiasts want from a German sport-luxury car. Noteworthy is the E9x generation M3 produced from 2008 to 2014. The E90/E92/E93 M3 is unique for being the only variant in its lineage to have the BMW S65 4.0-liter V8 engine.

Despite starting its life with an S14 inline four-cylinder engine in the first-gen E30 M3, the inline-six engine in the E36 and E46 M3 left fans yearning for more. BMW obliged with the fifth-gen F80 M3 sold from 2014 to 2018. It was the first BMW M3 to come exclusively in a four-door sedan body style and the first to get a turbocharged S55 inline-six engine and it came with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission. But BMW customers would have to wait a few more years before the S58 would arrive.