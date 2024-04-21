Your Transmission Is Slipping: What This Means, Why It Happens & How To Fix It

Have you noticed high engine revs, unusual noises, or that your vehicle hesitates when shifting gears? If so, you may be dealing with a slipping transmission.

When you hear someone describe a transmission as "slipping," they're generally talking about the transmission failing to effectively transfer the engine's power to the drive wheel. This can cause your transmission to switch gears unexpectedly, often slipping into neutral without any action on your part. While the transmission is one of the most complex parts of a car, when it begins to slip, you'll almost always be able to feel it when driving.

A slipping transmission is one of the most common automatic transmission problems, although it can happen in manual transmissions as well. In manual vehicles, slipping is usually caused by a worn-out clutch. Replace the clutch, and you're good to go. Things get a bit more complicated when dealing with automatic transmissions: The problem could be caused by any number of things, including low transmission fluid levels, degraded fluid quality, or internal wear and tear on the transmission components such as the bands, clutches, or gears.

While a slipping transmission could be a sign your transmission is going bad, that's not always the case. It might simply need a thorough check-up and possibly some maintenance work, like a fluid change or adjustment, to get back up and running smoothly.