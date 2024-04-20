10 Performance Cars We Think Are Surprisingly Undervalued

As we approach the twilight years of the internal combustion engine, we see many different sports and performance car types slowly fizzle out. The days of the manual, RWD performance car that's all about driver involvement and holds back on the electronic helpers are numbered. While electric cars and recent advancements in chassis and drivetrain setups are all very impressive, things used to be a lot simpler and, for a lot of people, a lot more exciting.

Thanks to this, the value of old-fashioned performance cars of yore has increased. A lot of them were a dime a dozen just a decade ago, but now, everyone is wishing they bought one when it was new. Despite many older performance cars becoming pipe dreams in the present day, there are still quite a few on the used market that are surprisingly undervalued and worth picking up before they end up costing five annual salaries.

After a look through the aggregator Classic.com, we've singled out some of the most tempting options as of the time of publishing.