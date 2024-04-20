Do Manual Transmissions Cost Less To Maintain Than Automatic?

The average vehicle consists of countless components, from nuts and bolts to big, crucial elements like the steering wheel, tires, and gearbox. It's almost inevitable that some of them will misbehave at some point. But between a manual and automatic, which is more likely to break the bank to buy, drive, and maintain?

Automatics lack clutch pedals because they aren't needed. Through a sophisticated system of electronics and hydraulics, an automatic transmission can determine the speed of the vehicle and change gears on the fly in response to this information. Manuals, on the other hand, are much more demanding for the driver, who must continually change gears themselves. To do this, they first use the clutch to cut the transmission's connection to the engine and then select the appropriate gear using their gearstick. The system of gears (hence the name) is controlled by a series of shift forks, which move to hold the desired setting when the clutch is released again. Timing is crucial, as it's easy to stall a vehicle if you mistakenly let go of the clutch at the wrong time. Manuals can be complex beasts.

Manuals and automatics each have pros and cons, and it's for the driver to decide which is right for them. Historically an automatic was considered more expensive, owing to the sophisticated technology that replaces the manual transmission as well as fuel efficiency. But while it was once commonly held that manuals were cheaper than automatics, more recently, things have shifted.