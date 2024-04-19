8 Camera Features Android Phones Have In 2024 That Set Them Apart

Smartphone cameras have become the latest arms race in tech, as companies try to dethrone the competition with bigger, better, beefier cameras each year. Having access to a greater variety of camera features is one of the top reasons why some people prefer Android phones. Just take a look at the ever-expanding camera modules on the most popular phone brands year over year. Samsung went from cameras that were almost flush with the chassis to phones like this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra, which brandishes camera rings like brass knuckles. The latest Pixel phones have a Geordi-LaForge-style visor to house their imaging sensors. And Xiaomi's newest flagship, the 14 Ultra, isn't a smartphone with a camera — it's a camera with a smartphone attached.

In this hypercompetitive world of ballooning megapixel counts and massive modules to house them, every Android manufacturer is trying to stand out. Sometimes, these efforts amount to nothing more than gimmicks, but others are truly useful innovations that the competition will no doubt copy next year. Let's look across the smartphone landscape to see who's got the most unique and interesting photography features for shutterbugs. From extreme zoom capabilities and foldable shooting modes to mechanical apertures and specialized software features to capture the far reaches of space, here are the most unique Android camera features currently available.