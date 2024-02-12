How To Use The Guided Frame Feature On Google Pixel

Google has spent the last few years adding AI-powered features to its Pixel line of devices. Many of these features revolve around photography, something people tend to use their phones for a lot these days. Some of the AI tools will help you take that perfect picture by fixing out-of-focus shots, cropping out unwanted objects, or adjusting skin tones to seem more true to life.

What if you struggle to take a snap because of something like a visual impairment? Well, Google has you covered there, too, thanks to its Guided Frame feature. The AI tool will help users frame a shot by working out what they're aiming at, telling them where to point the camera, and then snapping the pic automatically when everything is lined up just right.

The feature isn't enabled by default, but setting it up is a breeze once you know what you're doing. There are some limitations, and like almost everything else, getting the most out of Guided Frame will take some practice. Once you get the hang of it, the tool can be used to take some great shots. Here's what you need to know about setting up and using Guided Frame, its limitations, and who exactly the feature is for.