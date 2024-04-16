5 Cheaper Makita Substitutes If You're Shopping For Power Tools
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Makita tools are famous for their remarkable durability and performance, offering innovative technologies to DIY hobbyists and seasoned professionals alike. While they may offer superior build-quality and tool efficiency, Makita is known to be in the higher price range of power tool brands, although there are some products that won't break the bank. If you're looking to grab the best bang for your buck, don't worry — several alternate power tool brands offer similar products at a cheaper price.
Many Makita tools are built with its top-of-the-range technologies to offer peak performance and reliability. Its LXT system, for instance, offers outstanding battery performance, as part of "the world's largest 18V cordless tool line-up". Another unique feature is its Extreme Protection Technology (XPT), which is engineered to safeguard tools from dust and water, offering maximum protection under all conditions.
While many of these innovations are highly beneficial for professionals who require top performance demands daily, it's unlikely you'll experience the same benefits for quick DIY jobs around the house. To help you save money on power tools, we've collected five cheaper alternatives to Makita, so you can get jobs done without spending an arm and a leg.
Craftsman
Craftsman is our first pick to rival Makita, offering a range of power tools at an affordable price. Entering the industry in 1927, the tools manufacturer has produced an array of reliable, high-quality power tools for DIY hobbyists and professional tradesmen alike. Craftsman embraced a major shift in 2017 when Stanley Black & Decker acquired the company from Sears, marking a new chapter in its history. Yet, the company continues to deliver top-performing, durable tools today.
Those familiar with Japanese-owned Makita will know of its many technologies unique to Makita, such as its 18V LXT battery range. Craftsman has aimed to deliver technologies to match Makita's, such as its V20 Lithium-Ion Series, which is compatible with a range of Craftsman tools.
Pricing-wise, it only takes a quick glance to notice that Craftsman's price range falls well below Makita's. Craftsman's V20 6 1/2" Circular Saw, for instance, is priced at $79.99, whereas Makita's 18V LXT 6 1/2" Circular Saw comes in at $149.99. The batteries powering the tools also show a notable difference. Craftsman's 20V 4 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery can currently be bought on Amazon for $40 , whereas the price for Makita's 4.0 Ah 18V battery floats around the $90 mark.
Hercules
Hercules is a power tools brand sold by Harbor Freight offering competitive prices for a range of basic tools. Though they may not offer the same range of tools that Makita does, Hercules is a great choice for carrying out essential work around the house.
As a smaller family-owned business, there may be some concern over whether Hercules Power Tools are any good. However, the company has received positive responses from Shop Tool Reviews, one of the largest online industry tool reviewers, and many of its products feature ratings of 4.5 stars or higher on Harbor Freight. Another selling point for Hercules is its extended 5-year warranty on brushless power tools, which makes Bauer's warranty of 90 days seem miniscule.
Two comparable models are the Hercules 20V 1/2" Driver-Drill, priced at $69.99, and Makita's 18V LXT 1/2" Driver-Drill, available for $133.57 at Amazon. Both offer similar levels of torque and feature a two-speed setting to suit different applications. While its range may be limited, Hercules is a perfect brand for those entering the power tools world.
Ryobi
It's hard to leave Ryobi off our list, partially due to its distinctive bright green coloring. The company pushes forward innovation and sustainable development with advancements such as its ONE+ System, which aims to reduce the number of unnecessary batteries required.
Ryobi is a brand that both novices and pros have trusted since it began making power tools in the 1960s. With a Trustpilot score of 4.5 stars from over 24,000 reviews, you can rest assured that Ryobi delivers top quality and customer service. But what are its prices like?
Ranging from drills to power brushes to a fully-fledged modular storage system, there are many everyday Ryobi power tools you can buy on a budget. One example is its 18V ONE+ Multi Tool, priced at only $59.00. Makita's LXT Multi Tool, on the other hand, has a much higher price tag of £168.37 (around $210). Both products can reach speeds of up to 20,000 oscillations per minute and have a rating above 4.5 stars on their respective retailer. Another example is the circular saws offered by the two companies, where you can pick up Ryobi's 6" 1/2 Circular Saw for $70 less than Makita's.
Bauer
Bauer, a brand owned by Harbor Freight, is another power tools company that offers well-designed power tools at a cheap price. Bauer is known for its brushless, cordless technology which promises better battery life and efficiency and more power than brushed tools.
As a sub-brand of Harbor Freight — a store that has plenty of helpful tools for any project — you're not guaranteed the same range of products Makita offers. Nonetheless, there's still a variety of durable tools for drilling, polishing, sanding, and sawing applications. Bauer is also expanding its battery system, with now over 65 products compatible with Bauer's 20V range.
Bauer offers one of the cheapest power tool lineups we've seen while boasting positive customer reviews. For example, both the 20V Brushless Cordless 1/2" Drill/Driver and the 7.5 Amp Variable-Speed Hammer Drill can be purchased for $39.99. DIY enthusiasts can also take advantage of Harbor Freight's membership to save even more money. The membership, priced at only $29.99, offers exclusive deals all year round as well as early access deals.
Black and Decker
Black and Decker offers a range of corded and cordless tools for all your DIY needs. As the inventor of the world's first (non-commercial) cordless drill, Black and Decker has a history of being the first to bring innovative technologies to the market. In 2010, the company joined forces with Stanley to become the world's largest tools and storage company.
While it's not a common choice for professionals, the Black and Decker brand has a solid reputation for its home improvement and DIY power tools. It also offers garden tools to get your yard in good shape this spring. Although some of its tools are hit-and-miss in terms of performance, the brand is ideal for most simple applications and getting quick jobs done around the house.
As you're not quite guaranteed the quality from Makita, you can expect a lower price tag in return. The BDCI20C 20V Impact Driver, for instance, costs a reasonable $79.99 at the listed price, whereas Makita's 18V equivalent, the XDT16Z Impact Driver, can currently be picked up for $125.00. While its battery life and torque aren't ideal, the BDCI20C is an affordable option that can handle light work. Overall, the products from Black and Decker do what they say on the tin without harming your bank balance, but don't expect the premium features and perks as seen in Makita products.