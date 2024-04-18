10 iPhone Apps & Features For A More Private Lifestyle

The world of modern technology means that we are all walking around with powerful handheld computers with us at all times. Smartphones are capable of carrying out pretty much every task imaginable and allow us to communicate with each other instantly, look up any information on the internet, and stream a near-limitless amount of content. All of that functionality comes at a cost in the form of privacy.

To be able to work effectively and provide users with everything they want from their smartphones, the devices — and the software that runs on them — collect huge amounts of personal data. This helps companies build up a unique picture of you so they can better target you with ads. While it is possible to remove your personal data from the internet, it is better to be proactive and stop trackers before they start harvesting your information in the first place.

Thankfully, some businesses take privacy and security seriously. Apple is one of them and the company has added a variety of useful features to the iPhone to help users stay private. Combined with some great apps and third-party solutions, the iPhone is a smartphone that can be used even if you want a more private lifestyle.