What Does Clearing Cookies On iPhone Actually Do?

In the early days of the internet, websites couldn't remember or recognize their visitors. Every time the website was refreshed or re-opened, it would forget you had already browsed it. The protocols used to communicate web requests weren't designed to save the previous state of a visit. So every returning user was treated as new. The stateless nature of the web led to a number of issues. For instance, if you were logged into a website, you wouldn't stay logged in — the website couldn't remember your login credentials, couldn't retain any customized preferences, or keep what was in your shopping cart upon revisiting.

That's where cookies come in — tiny text files websites store on your device (via Google). Upon revisiting, the website reads the cookie it has already saved on your device to recall the information. And in this way, persistence is maintained on the web. The cookie can store a profile of the user, filled forms, identity verification, and more.

Cookies are also used to track users across websites. A user's unique identity is tied to cookies spread across multiple websites (say, a Facebook cookie). The websites can see the other websites you visited with the same cookies (via Norton). The information collected is used to generate detailed, privacy-intrusive profiles to serve targeted ads. On your iPhone, the Safari browser stores cookies similarly for the same purposes, but you can delete them to avoid tracking.