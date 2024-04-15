6 Underrated Engines That Powered Some Of Chevrolet's Coolest Vehicles

The Corvette earned its reputation as a streetable sports car over its eight generations based largely on the powerful V8 engines that went under its pointed hood. However, the first 'Vette that Chevy sold in 1953 had a relatively anemic inline-six engine known as the "Blue Flame." The Corvette's 235 cubic-inch Blue Flame six-cylinder engine was based on the old Stovebolt Six and required three horizontally mounted Carter carburetors to get output up to 150 horsepower. Wringing Corvette-worthy performance out of an old truck engine also required beefing up the valve springs and water and fuel pumps and designing new intake and exhaust manifolds for better fuel and air flow. Chevy engineers even shielded the distributor to prevent radio interference (priorities were different seven decades ago).

These changes made it Chevy's most powerful I6 engine to that point, but the advent of the small-block series in 1955 led to the Blue Flame being extinguished for good the following year. It remains lost in the memory pile under the much more capable V8s that came behind it, but the Blue Flame I6 should be celebrated for bridging the gap between old and new engine technology, as well as for the creative tweaks Chevy engineers made to eke an acceptable amount of power from the obsolete Stovebolt Six.

[Featured image by Kowloonese via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 3.0]