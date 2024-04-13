Everything To Know About The F-20 Tigershark Fighter Jet

Looking at the F-20 Tigershark, it's hard to believe this sleek fighter jet is almost half a century old. Indeed, it was cutting-edge for its time, and it took creator Northrop over seven years to develop before it was ready for the skies. But for all that advanced tech, the F-20 Tigershark was never mass-produced. And when Northrop released the world's most (ironically) recognizable stealth bombers like the Grumman B-2 Spirit, their lightweight, low-cost aircraft designs lost the spotlight.

The F-20 Tigershark deserves its due recognition. Although it never saw much development beyond its prototype, it was nonetheless a ground-breaking design that set the stage for a new era of low-cost, highly reliable, and extremely fast aircraft. Without the competitive incentives from Northrop's innovations, famous fighters like the F-16 might have followed a different storyline.

So why did such a brilliant aircraft fail to see mass production? The answer is complex, but it starts with the political climate at the time of its release in 1982. Furthermore, its specs are impressive even today, yet they weren't enough to overcome the fierce competition from USAF-funded companies like General Dynamics nor the waning public support for fancy weapons of war. The final nail in the coffin was the tragic death of test pilot Darrell Cornell while demonstrating the F-20A variant in 1984. The late pilot blacked out from the high G-force during an acrobatic maneuver, and the future of the F-20 aircraft came crashing down.