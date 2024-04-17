10 Ways Your Old Phone Could Save You Money In 2024
If you're a smartphone enthusiast, upgrading to the latest flagship model is likely to be an irresistible pull for you. But with prices for top-of-the-range models shooting through the roof, you might have to tighten up those purse strings in the months that follow your latest acquisition. This is where your old smartphone can help.
Naturally, you might be tempted to trade in your old phone for a slightly better deal on a new one, but have you considered not getting rid of it at all? You might be surprised at some of the creative ways you can repurpose an old mobile phone, transforming it from yesterday's news into something that will prove infinitely more useful, as well as potentially saving you further expense on additional devices.
In this article, we'll take a look at some of the most ingenious ways you can breathe new life into your old smartphone, providing top tips on the best ways you could be winning at life with your repurposed old tech.
Use it as a wireless webcam
More often than not, meetings these days tend to be conducted remotely via wireless webcams or a laptop camera. If you don't happen to have a webcam for your computer — or the quality of your laptop camera is infuriatingly low-res — you could do much worse than substituting it for your old mobile phone. For starters, the built-in camera on your old mobile is still likely to be of much higher quality than that of a low-cost webcam. And why spend the money on something that might provide inferior image quality?
It makes even more sense when you consider how easy it is to turn your phone into a webcam. Free apps such as DroidCam or EpocCam make setting things up nice and simple. You'll need to download your app of choice on your old mobile and your PC or laptop, then link the two together.
Once the two are linked together, you're ready to rock and roll. The only other thing you'll need is a way of securing your phone to your monitor. But spending a few bucks on a magnetic mount or a tripod is still way cheaper than forking out for a brand-new webcam. Most webcam apps support both 720p and 1080p video, although you might struggle to find many that support 4K video. However, unless you're planning on live streaming or making video sales calls, this shouldn't be much of a hindrance.
Use it as a universal smart remote
Every household typically contains its own black hole that feeds exclusively off remote controls. Where did you put the remote? It doesn't matter. You put it down somewhere, and now it's disappeared forever.
Instead of buying a replacement remote for your streaming device or a universal remote for all your devices, why not transform your old mobile phone into a remote instead? It won't cost you a penny and will do the job nicely until the black hole eventually gets it. Before you reconfigure your old phone as a universal remote, there are a few things you'll need to do first. First off, clear as much clutter from your old phone as possible to make room for your media apps.
Next, you'll need to install all your favorite streaming apps and services. We're talking Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and the like. If you have an Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV, you'll want to download the mobile app versions of these, too. These apps will work just fine on your old phone, it'll just take a bit of legwork to link your account for each one. Once your favorite apps have been installed and linked, you'll have everything you need at your fingertips to control all your media from the comfort of your favorite chair.
You can even connect your old phone to the other smart devices in your home using Google Home or Amazon Alexa to enjoy remote control of just about everything.
Use it as a dashcam for your car
Few would argue against the benefits of installing a dashcam to document your drive time and protect your interests should an accident occur while you're on the road. However, dashcams can be expensive, and this means they aren't always a viable option for everyone.
Luckily, if you own an old smartphone, you can save yourself the expense of an off-the-shelf dashcam by repurposing your old handset instead. Most dashcam apps provide you with the benefit of loop recording, collision detection sensors, and location tracking. And while you could argue that they're less reliable than the real deal, they offer a low-budget alternative that still far outweighs not carrying one on board at all.
Thanks to comprehensive and free apps like DailyRoads Voyager it's a relatively straightforward process, too. Once downloaded, DailyRoads acts as a black box, dashcam, or auto DVR, continuously recording footage and photos from your journeys. It uses cyclical recording, periodically erasing older footage so that memory storage never becomes an issue. Other dashcam apps such as Nexar require a compatible dashcam but offer perks like 4K video recording and cloud storage so that every image is captured in flawless detail and easily accessible. It even features GPS tracking so that you're equipped with information that covers every detail of your journey.
On the downside, some free webcam apps do come with ads and can drain your phone's battery, particularly if it's an older model. Nevertheless, they still represent a practical and cost-effective alternative, offering peace of mind and a great use for your old phone.
Use it as an alarm clock
For most of us, waking up on time is essential. We've got places to go and people to see, which means that oversleeping is just not an option. With a nice big screen for managing time, your old smartphone makes a great alarm clock for your bedside table. Admittedly, there are plenty of smart devices that can also serve as an alarm clock, such as Amazon's Echo Dot or the Google Nest Hub. However, if the idea of having a microphone in your bedroom makes you feel a bit icky, repurposing your old mobile is a simple (and free) solution that preserves your privacy.
Setting things up is nice and easy. You can either use the clock function on your old phone or download one of the best alarm clock apps if you want extra customization options. For instance, I Can't Wake Up is an alarm app designed for heavy sleepers or serial snooze button bashers. It can be set up to initiate a series of challenges that must be completed to silence the alarm. Of course, if you prefer a gentler start to your day, you can find apps such as the Early Bird Alarm Clock, which rouses you from your slumber with the soothing sounds of nature for a more peaceful start to the day.
However you prefer to wake up, you can find a compatible app that can be tailored to meet your needs. Plus, by using your old phone as an alarm clock, you'll be minimizing the risk of automatic updates that cause your phone to restart, and block the alarm sounds until you manually unlock it.
Use It as an e-reader
Losing yourself to a good book is a great way to escape from the world for a little while, and an e-reader is ideal for taking your favorite books on the go. However, these can be expensive purchases and difficult to justify when you can simply turn your old phone into a dedicated e-reader instead.
Start by getting rid of all the clutter from your old phone. This will give you plenty of space to download all your favorite free e-reader apps, such as Amazon Kindle, Goodreads, or Kobo Books. More importantly, it'll give you a ton of room to download a library of e-books and audiobooks. It's a great, space-saving way to take all your books with you wherever you go.
The advantage of this over buying a dedicated e-reader device is that you're not tied down to any particular platform. If you have e-books across several platforms, this is an ideal way to access them on a single device. You can also find book-borrowing apps such as Libby that allow you to access tons of e-book and audiobook content from your local library free of charge. By recycling your old smartphone into a dedicated e-reader, you'll be spoiled for choice when deciding what to read next.
Use it as a security camera
You can never have too much security around the home these days, and home security cameras are more popular than ever. However, you can save a few bucks by using your old smartphone as a mountable security camera instead. Most smartphones are already equipped with decent cameras, and the only other things you need are a reliable wireless connection and a suitable companion app. Home security camera apps such as AlfredCamera and WardenCam offer simple step-by-step instructions for setting up a live feed and are free to use as well.
Once you've chosen the security camera app for you, you will need to install it on both your old phone and your current one. Link the two devices together, and hey presto! You have a live security feed that you can mount anywhere inside the home. In terms of positioning, keeping it close to a power outlet is a good idea, as it prevents the need to keep it constantly topped up. An old dashboard mount or a small tripod will do fine as a means to keep your phone steady and still.
You could set your old phone up in the nursery to keep a watchful eye over your child during nap times or use it to check on household pets while you're out. It's a simple and effective way to add an extra layer of security and give you some much-needed peace of mind.
Use It as a dedicated MP3 player
Relive the good old days when MP3 players didn't come with a smartphone built-in! Using an old phone as a dedicated MP3 player will conserve the battery life of your current phone and allow you to download much more music.
Strip your old phone down to the bone by performing a factory reset, and then build it back up into a music-playing powerhouse. All the most popular music streaming sites like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer have mobile app versions that are easy to navigate. Plus, if you subscribe to any of these services, you can download your favorite tunes or albums and listen when you're offline, too. If you don't mind putting up with the occasional advert, you can even find free-to-use versions of some music apps, though you may find that some of the functionality has been restricted to paying customers only.
Fancy a break from the music for a while? No problem. You'll find a shedload of podcasts and audiobooks to dive into on most music streaming services if you need some time out from those banging tunes. Be warned, though — some audiobooks may be locked behind additional paywalls or operate on a so-many-hours-per-month access basis. For anyone who can't bear to be without their music, this is an excellent way to keep your old phone in active use. Best of all, it'll keep your music free from the usual distractions like calls, texts, social media alerts, and so on.
Use it as a gaming device
Mobile gaming is big business these days, and you'll find no end of playable titles on Android and iOS. These can vary from the retro throwbacks of yesteryear to updated favorites like Monopoly Go. Turning your old mobile phone into a gaming device allows you to enjoy a bulging library of gaming greats to keep you company wherever you go.
If you've got a solid Wi-Fi connection, you can explore the most popular Android games and iOS games on platforms such as Google Play, Apple Arcade, and even Netflix Games. With the rest of the digital flotsam and jetsam removed from your old device, you'll have acres of storage space to (forgive us) play with.
Want to play console games and PC games on your old mobile, too? With Xbox Cloud Gaming and Steam Link, you can extend your gameplay experience to your mobile device. If you own a PlayStation console, PS Remote Play enables you to play your favorite PS4 and PS5 titles on your mobile device.
This is a fun way to use an old mobile, particularly if you have a young child who has caught the gaming bug. It makes an ideal first gaming device, and it means you won't need to shell out for a brand-new gaming tablet for a little while longer.
Use it as a live window to the world
Whether it's at home or away, many of us work while sitting at a desk. That desk may or may not be positioned near a window, but either way, chances are the view from your desk is probably not the most inspiring. So why not transform your old phone into an exciting window on the world and give yourself something more interesting to look at?
There are some really neat live webcam apps that grant you a bird's eye view of some of the most impressive tourist attractions and points of interest from around the world. Downloadable apps such as EarthCam Webcams and EarthCam TV 2 use a network of live HD streaming cameras to give you access to many global viewpoints for an annual fee of $4.99. Once installed, you can eat your sandwiches while enjoying a sumptuous view of Niagra Falls, for instance. Alternatively, you can watch the hustle and bustle of Times Square or relax with a stunning view of Lake Michigan. Whatever your pleasure, there are plenty of sights to choose from.
Alternatively, if you don't fancy paying for live webcam access, you can still brighten up your surroundings by viewing free webcam streams from places such as San Diego Zoo, which offers live cams set up in the tiger, koala, and baboon enclosures, to name a few. Just make sure your old phone has a reliable wireless connection to take proper advantage of all the sights you'll be watching from your new virtual window.
Use it as a digital photo frame
These days, for most of us at least, our smartphones also serve as our cameras, capturing snapshots of our everyday lives. But how often do we take the time to look through those photos or show them off? Why not dust them down and put them on display by turning your old smartphone into a digital photo frame?
Naturally, the bigger the screen on your old phone, the better your photos will look, but the process is the same regardless. First, make sure the images you want to display have been transferred to your old phone if they're not already on there. This can be done in several ways. If the photos you want are on your PC, simply plug in your old phone to manually transfer them. If you have newer photos on your current phone, you can transfer them using Bluetooth or with a wireless file-sharing app like Dropbox. Alternatively, you can sync your old phone with your favorite cloud storage to access the snaps you want.
Once transferred, you can use a reliable photo framing app such as Fotoo or Google Photos to add your chosen pictures to an album and set up a slideshow. This will also work if you're looking to repurpose an old tablet into a digital picture frame, as well. Transforming your old phone into a digital photo frame is a great way to liven up your workspace, or to breathe life into a dull corner of the home. It can also help keep you connected to family and friends while you're working.