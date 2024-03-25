Nissan's New Electric Roadmap Promises Cheaper EVs, New SUVs And Door-To-Door Autonomy

With those ambitious plans comes a path to lower the cost of its EVs by 30% to bring prices more in line with internal combustion models. Nissan hopes to achieve this by lowering the cost of the overall development of EVs and streamlining the production process. Nissan's grand plans for the United States are joined by its plans for the rest of the world, which include huge sales projections for China, Africa, and the Middle East.

The Nissan Leaf was one of the first mainstream EVs, and although it has fallen out of the public spotlight in favor of cars from brands like General Motors and Tesla, it still represents a milestone in EV proliferation. If Nissan's The Arc plans come to fruition, it may help in regaining some of its electrified glory years.

Nissan is also further developing its Pro-Pilot driver assistance technology. This tech can be seen on existing Nissans like the Pathfinder and the QX60 from Infiniti. Future plans for Pro-Pilot include fully autonomous door-to-door driving, although that's probably a little further along the timeline than whatever new Nissans the U.S. will see in a few years.