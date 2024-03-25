Nissan's New Electric Roadmap Promises Cheaper EVs, New SUVs And Door-To-Door Autonomy
Nissan has unveiled its plans for the next several years as part of its The Arc, according to a press release. Those plans, of course, include a number of new electric cars and electrified versions of existing Nissans. On the business end for the United States, it wants to increase its sales by upwards of 330,000 cars by 2026 and revamp its dealership network. With that revamp also comes a "refresh" of 78% of Nissan's line-up in North America. Nissan notes that this will include plug-in hybrids.
Additionally, seven new Nissans will be coming to the United States and Canada by 2026. However, it is unclear what new models Nissan will launch and whether or not they will be electric. It's worth noting that as of now, in the Spring of 2024, Nissan only offers two EVs, the Leaf and the Ariya, and it does not currently offer any hybrids, at least in the United States.
Nissan's worldwide plans
With those ambitious plans comes a path to lower the cost of its EVs by 30% to bring prices more in line with internal combustion models. Nissan hopes to achieve this by lowering the cost of the overall development of EVs and streamlining the production process. Nissan's grand plans for the United States are joined by its plans for the rest of the world, which include huge sales projections for China, Africa, and the Middle East.
The Nissan Leaf was one of the first mainstream EVs, and although it has fallen out of the public spotlight in favor of cars from brands like General Motors and Tesla, it still represents a milestone in EV proliferation. If Nissan's The Arc plans come to fruition, it may help in regaining some of its electrified glory years.
Nissan is also further developing its Pro-Pilot driver assistance technology. This tech can be seen on existing Nissans like the Pathfinder and the QX60 from Infiniti. Future plans for Pro-Pilot include fully autonomous door-to-door driving, although that's probably a little further along the timeline than whatever new Nissans the U.S. will see in a few years.