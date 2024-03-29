5 Interesting Facts About The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

NASA, one of the world's most familiar acronyms, is a global powerhouse in space exploration. Over 18,000 people work for the organization to help develop humanity's understanding of the wider universe. Though theoretical work is vital to such endeavors, there's no substitute for getting out into that universe and experiencing it directly. Or, at least, getting drones, sensors, and other instruments into it.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has been integral in humanity's efforts to do just that. JPL, interestingly, is not a direct part or department of NASA itself but is a Caltech enterprise that gets federal funding from NASA. It arose from the work of Caltech students, who had been clandestinely developing rocket technology almost a century ago. Their work was deemed so advanced and promising that JPL was taken under the wing of the military before being linked to NASA after its founding in 1958 (with the signing of the National Aeronautics and Space Act of that year).

What has JPL done since? Aside from being central to some of the highest-profile launches and space-related milestones in human history, it has also achieved some surprising world records and hosted some unexpected events. Here are just a few of the many fascinating facts about JPL, the organization responsible for the remarkable longevity of the Voyager spacecraft, among many other things.