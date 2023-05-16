How NASA's New Slithering, Swimming Robot Could Explore Places We've Never Seen

It's been joked that Mars is a planet entirely inhabited by robots. While this is true (unless we find biological evidence to the contrary or show up ourselves), it hardly makes Mars unique. Humans have been to the moon and hope to return again soon, but for now it's also a sphere occupied by robots. Likewise, humans have never touched the surface of Mercury, Venus, or Saturn' moon Titan, but our scientific devices have. We've sent stationary landers, rolling rovers, and even helicopters. And now, NASA wants to send a slithering snake-bot into the depths of space.

A team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has been working since 2019 on a snake-esque robot to explore a variety of terrains found not only here on Earth, but also on other worlds of interest within our solar system. The robot's name is Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor, or EELS — a name that conveys its function as well as its form.

In its current form, EELS weighs roughly 220 pounds and is 13 feet long, made from 10 identical screw-like segments that can independently rotate, articulate, and sense their environment. Wrapped in threads made of aluminum or 3D-printed material, EELS can propel itself using a variety of unusual motions and configurations, and an advanced sensing system allows it analyze risk and adapt to its environment in real-time without human intervention. So where do scientists want to send EELS?