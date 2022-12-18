How The Mars Rover Opportunity Was A Scientific Jackpot For NASA

Earth and Mars trace their elliptical paths around the sun like two runners around a track, and Earth has the inside lane. This means that they're moving out of sync, with the two planets going through cycles of getting closer and further apart every few years. And back in 2003, Earth and Mars were as close together as they'd been in 60,000 years (via NASA). Conditions were perfect to launch two Mars Exploration Rovers: Spirit and Opportunity.

Unlike the more modern Perseverance rover — which is nuclear-powered — Opportunity relied on solar panels for its electricity. With Mars being notorious for its wind storms, there was an understanding that the solar panels were likely to become covered in Martian dust before too long, leaving the rover's battery to drain down and unable to recharge. The mission was expected to last for just 90 Martian days, with Opportunity traveling around 0.6 miles in that time.

Instead, Opportunity traveled 45 times further and lasted 60 times longer by the time it finally shut down for good on the Martian plains of Perseverance Valley in June of 2018, according to NASA. This far exceeded what anyone had thought the rover was capable of achieving, and all of that extra time and distance left a lot more room for scientific discovery.