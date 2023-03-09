Was There Ever Life On Mars? Here's How AI Might Help Us Finally Find The Answer

Searching for life beyond Earth is no simple task. While we can make certain assumptions about what kinds of life might be out there — that it would probably be carbon based, like us, and would also need liquid water like most life on Earth does — that's still a very small needle to search for in the very large haystack of the universe. Recently, researchers from the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute have proposed a method for making use of machine learning to help in the search for life on other planets.

The research, which is published in the journal Nature Astronomy, describes a method for searching for biosignatures. These are indications that life exists on a planet, such as particular chemicals, which are only created by life as far as we know. But detecting these biosignatures is complicated because some of them can also be created by non-organic processes.

For example, the presence of methane in a planet's atmosphere could be considered to be a biosignature, as it is often a by-product of life. However, methane has also been detected on Mars, where it is thought to be the result of geological processes, not biological ones — meaning it comes from rocks, not life. But while there almost certainly isn't life on Mars now, there could have been at some point in the planet's history, and it's hard to detect clues about this from rock samples.

To help unpackage the complex factors that go into detecting life from a distance, the new research looked at life as it exists in remote places on Earth to get clues for what we should be searching for on other planets.