How Astronomers Plan To Search For Life Beyond Our Planet

How do you search for extraterrestrial life? It's no easy task, peering at planets trillions of miles away to find clues about whether there could be life as simple as microbes there. But with new tools like the James Webb Space Telescope, we'll be able to look farther and more accurately than ever before. Now, a new study has proposed looking for methane in the atmospheres of exoplanets.

One key way that astronomers search for evidence of life elsewhere is to look for biosignatures — chemical substances that indicate that life could be present. For example, oxygen is a biosignature because on Earth it is produced by plants photosynthesizing sunlight (via Astrobiology). However, researchers have questioned whether oxygen is really useful as a biosignature because it could be produced by non-biological sources like atmospheric processes on other planets (via SETI).

In any case, oxygen isn't the ideal chemical to look for with a tool like the James Webb Space Telescope, according to Maggie Thompson, a graduate student in astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz and lead author of the new study, because it will be hard to detect.

Instead, Thompon's paper assesses whether tools like Webb could be used to look for methane, a gas that does appear in Earth's atmosphere in small quantities. It is a potentially useful chemical to search for as evidence of life because it is naturally destroyed by petrochemical processes in the atmosphere — so it needs to be continually replenished to appear abundant.