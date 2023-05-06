How The Voyager Spacecraft Are Still Running After More Than 40 Years

Back in the 1970s, a pioneering pair of missions were launched. NASA's Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft have been journeying away from Earth since their launches in 1977, and with more than 40 years of space travel under their belts, they are now the most distant man-made objects ever. They have traveled out beyond the orbits of Neptune and Pluto and are now exploring the region between stars called interstellar space.

The two spacecraft are the first spacecraft to travel outside the magnetic field of the sun, called the heliosphere, but as they move further and further away and get older the amount of power they have access to is getting less and less. When you think of the leaps forward made in technology in the last decades, it's incredible that the Voyager missions are still running at all — but not only are they still operating, they are still gathering scientific data.

Keeping the spacecraft running requires extremely careful power management, but the mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) say they are aiming to keep these intrepid explorers going for as long as they possibly can.

"The science data that the Voyagers are returning gets more valuable the farther away from the Sun they go, so we are definitely interested in keeping as many science instruments operating as long as possible," said Linda Spilker, Voyager's project scientist at JPL.