5 Ways To Customize Your Xbox Just For You

Most gamers agree that the controller they use can have a huge impact on their performance. That's why so many spend time researching the rankings of the best controllers for the Xbox Series X|S when considering an upgrade from the controller that shipped with their system. Besides helping you battle enemies in your favorite games, your controller can add a touch of uniqueness to your gaming setup, and the Xbox Design Lab can help you do it. A quick look at some of the coolest custom Xbox controllers designed in the lab may convince you to channel your inner Picasso to create a controller that speaks to who you are as a gamer.

You can customize almost every external part of the controller, including the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY buttons, View, Menu, and Share buttons. All of these options make it easy to create a controller that matches your personal style. You can choose the Xbox Wireless Controller or Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 as a canvas to customize with a variety of patterns and colors, including Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt. If you want to personalize your controller further, you can add a laser-engraved message to your design.

If you're a fan of the Fallout series, you can create a Fallout-themed controller featuring Vault Boy, Brotherhood of Steel, Pip-Boy, and Mutant designs, with exclusive top cases and side caps, customizable button styles, and metallic triggers, and D-pads. Given the range of options, visiting the Xbox Design Lab website and playing around with different designs is the best way to visualize what you can create. If you like the results, you can place your order on the website, and it'll be made to your specifications and delivered within 3 to 4 weeks.