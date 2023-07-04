How To Apply An Xbox Series X Vinyl Case Skin
While the modern gaming scene is more customization-focused overall these days, one particular practice has been around for a long time — custom decals. As far back as the NES and Game Boy days, crafty gamers have been sticking all kinds of custom art to their consoles to give them a little extra personal flair. Not only has this practice endured the years with aplomb, but thanks to the aforementioned boost in overall customization options, it's easier than ever.
Let's say, for instance, you're a little tired of the matte black coloration of your Xbox Series X. The whole pitch-black monolith thing is cool, but you can definitely make it cooler. In this case, all you need to jazz it up a bit is the magic of a vinyl case skin. Just peel it off, stick it on, and voila- your Xbox Series X has a whole new lease on life.
Where to get vinyl case skins for an Xbox Series X
The Xbox Series X customization market is a bustling one, with multiple brands and online storefronts like EasySkinz and Extreme-Consoles boasting massive catalogs of vinyl skins with all kinds of designs. You can get some simple, flashy art for your Xbox, something more directly inspired by games like the "Fallout" series, or even wacky novelty skins like Tom from "Tom and Jerry." Most of these console skins also come with matching skins for your Xbox controller, just to keep the theming consistent.
If you're feeling particularly creative, Skinit offers a special service where you can submit a photo or image, either from your hard drive or social media, tweak it to fit the Xbox Series X's dimensions, and then purchase it as a bonafide vinyl skin. You can cover your Xbox Series X's panels in images of your dog if you feel so inclined.
How to apply a vinyl case skin to an Xbox Series X
Unlike creative options like airbrushing, painting, or engraving, attaching a vinyl case skin to your Xbox Series X is a quick, simple, and mess-free process. The whole thing takes less than ten minutes and only requires a couple of household tools and a steady hand.
-
Wipe down the surfaces of your Xbox Series X with a microfiber cloth and an alcohol-based cleaning solution to remove any loose dust or debris.
-
Peel the vinyl skin off its paper to expose the sticky side, ensuring not to let it touch anything.
-
Apply the sticky side of the skin to the Xbox Series X loosely, lining it up with any holes, ports, and LEDs.
-
Using a firm, flat object like a credit card or the solid side of a butter knife, brush out any air bubbles from the skin from corner to corner.
-
If the skin appears lopsided, peel it off and place it again, repeating step 4 until the bubbles are removed.
If you're having trouble getting the sticky side of the vinyl skin to stick to your Xbox Series X, you can use a hair dryer on the lowest setting to warm it up a bit and activate the adhesive. Make sure it's on low, and hold it a good distance away from the skin- if you make it too hot, you risk melting it.