How To Apply An Xbox Series X Vinyl Case Skin

While the modern gaming scene is more customization-focused overall these days, one particular practice has been around for a long time — custom decals. As far back as the NES and Game Boy days, crafty gamers have been sticking all kinds of custom art to their consoles to give them a little extra personal flair. Not only has this practice endured the years with aplomb, but thanks to the aforementioned boost in overall customization options, it's easier than ever.

Let's say, for instance, you're a little tired of the matte black coloration of your Xbox Series X. The whole pitch-black monolith thing is cool, but you can definitely make it cooler. In this case, all you need to jazz it up a bit is the magic of a vinyl case skin. Just peel it off, stick it on, and voila- your Xbox Series X has a whole new lease on life.