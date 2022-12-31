The Best Way To Clean Your Xbox Series X To Keep It Running Like New

Gamers know that keeping your Xbox Series X clean helps aid in the console's continued performance. Having too much dust accumulate inside your console (or any high performance technology) can cause serious damage. Dust, dirt, and hair can build up inside your console, blocking the fan, air vents, and damaging the disc drive. It can lead to your console overheating and malfunctioning.

Not only is it important to keep the inside of your Xbox Series X clean, but the outside as well. Not only do you want to keep your Xbox Series X running like new, but you want to keep it looking new, too. Thankfully, Microsoft shares with its customers the tools needed to keep your Xbox Series X looking and running like new.

To clean the outside of your Xbox Series X, Xbox support recommends using a dampened, microfiber cloth with mild soap or moistened disinfectant wipes. Wipe the exterior every 3-6 months or as needed. Remember to make sure your console is turned off completely before you begin cleaning.