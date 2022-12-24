Why Your Xbox Series X|S Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It

While upgrading to an Xbox Series X|S is a great way to elevate your gaming experience, choppy online gameplay and slow downloads are quick ways to ruin your brand-new, next-gen set-up. In addition, the Series X|S's features, like the upgraded processor and lightning-fast SSD, will all be dulled if your network is slow and experiencing difficulties. According to Xbox, you might already notice this happening if your games take longer to update than usual or cannot get through an online session without severe lag.

Network problems are the most common culprits of slow performance on next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X|S. However, you should check if your console or any affected games need a software update. This is an excellent solution if you notice poor performance outside of online gameplay. In addition, some research suggests that SSDs will lose performance as they clutter. You should check to see if you can delete any unwanted games or apps.