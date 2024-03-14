Why Your Mouse Is Lagging (And How To Troubleshoot)

Whether it's opening apps, scrolling through a web page, playing our favorite video games, or selecting a bunch of items on the screen, a perfectly functional mouse does it all — unless it stops working. It doesn't matter whether you're using the Razer Cobra Pro or the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S: A mouse, like any other input device, can malfunction.

One of the most common problems faced by users, mouse lag, can be caused by a multitude of reasons, including but not limited to connection problems, depleted batteries, outdated drivers, a loose USB port, or even a dirty or worn-out mouse pad. The issue isn't limited to unresponsive clicks, as it can also affect pointer movements and scrolling and reduce your productivity.

Now that you know about the potential issues that could result in erratic mouse behavior, let's begin with the troubleshooting steps. First, find out whether the device works fine with another computer, and if it does, skip the section below and start with the software troubleshooting methods.