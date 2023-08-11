How To Deep Clean Your Computer Mouse

You won't need any specialized tools or equipment to clean your mouse. In fact, you can perform the clean with ordinary stuff you can find lying around the house, or worst-case scenario, at your local supermarket.

First, you'll need a clean microfiber cloth. Given how often everyone wipes their phones these days, you should have at least one lying around. If you don't have a microfiber cloth, cotton swabs will work as well. Next, you'll need some toothpicks, preferably sturdy wooden ones, though plastic ones work as well, so long as they're not the kind with minty stuff on them.

Finally, you'll need some isopropyl alcohol, or a solution containing at least 70% isopropyl alcohol for detailed cleaning. Don't use traditional cleaning solutions, as they may contain chemicals that could damage the sensitive parts of your mouse.

While it's not strictly necessary, you may also want to grab a screwdriver, some tweezers, and a can of compressed air for some situational work.