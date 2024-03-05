Does The New Dodge Charger Daytona Have A Launch Mode?

Launch modes are a popular feature on many performance cars. Essentially it augments certain characteristics of the car to optimize straight line acceleration (i.e. shifting the transmission, suspension, etc). With the new Charger Daytona EV's debut as Dodge's newest muscle car, launch mode would be a welcome addition. After all, Dodge has spent the better part of the past several years celebrating sheer acceleration through both the Charger and genuinely fast Challenger Hellcat and the frankly excessive 1,025 horsepower Challenger Demon.

According to Dodge, the new 2024 Charger Daytona will have a launch mode as one of its many selectable driving modes. "Launch Control" as it is called, "provides optimal straight-line acceleration from a stationary start, with five selectable level of launch intensity." Dodge has not yet revealed what each level entails, however, the mode is likely used to assist the Charger Daytona in reaching its expected 3.3 second 0-60 time. Electric motors, after all, allow for insanely quick launch times: just watch a Tesla Plaid vs Bugatti Chiron drag race for evidence of that.