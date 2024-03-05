Does The New Dodge Charger Daytona Have A Launch Mode?
Launch modes are a popular feature on many performance cars. Essentially it augments certain characteristics of the car to optimize straight line acceleration (i.e. shifting the transmission, suspension, etc). With the new Charger Daytona EV's debut as Dodge's newest muscle car, launch mode would be a welcome addition. After all, Dodge has spent the better part of the past several years celebrating sheer acceleration through both the Charger and genuinely fast Challenger Hellcat and the frankly excessive 1,025 horsepower Challenger Demon.
According to Dodge, the new 2024 Charger Daytona will have a launch mode as one of its many selectable driving modes. "Launch Control" as it is called, "provides optimal straight-line acceleration from a stationary start, with five selectable level of launch intensity." Dodge has not yet revealed what each level entails, however, the mode is likely used to assist the Charger Daytona in reaching its expected 3.3 second 0-60 time. Electric motors, after all, allow for insanely quick launch times: just watch a Tesla Plaid vs Bugatti Chiron drag race for evidence of that.
Charging down the drag strip
Another announced drive mode is Drag Mode, which according to Dodge, will only come as a factory standard feature on the Scat Pack variant. That mode, similar to Launch Control, readies the car for shooting itself down the drag-strip as quickly as possible. However, while the Launch Control mode is intended as a feature to mess around with and have fun while charging up highway on-ramps, Drag Mode is made for serious competition use. As Dodge says in a press release, it's "intended for use on an enclosed dragstrip" rather than public roads.
Dodge hasn't announced how each acceleration-centric drive mode will affect battery range or even how each mode specifically works. That information will likely come to light closer to launch, or around the time the new Charger Daytona starts showing up in the driveways and drag strips around the country. Until then, speed fans can take a little solace in knowing that Dodge has not forsaken speed and performance in the pursuit of an electric drivetrain.