Is There A New Dodge Charger Hellcat? Here's Every Trim Level We Know About So Far
With the new electric Dodge Charger now revealed for all the world to see, muscle car fans are undoubtedly going to compare it to the previous generation. In addition to horsepower, one thing the previous Charger didn't lack was variety. Nearly every year, Dodge came out with a new version of the Charger to wow horsepower fans (even more so with its brother, the Challenger). Fortunately the new Dodge Charger isn't much different on the variety front, even if the drivetrain is notably more forward-thinking.
To address the supercharged elephant (or Hellephant) in the room, Dodge has not announced a Hellcat trim for the upcoming Charger. Either that means it will be announced in the future, or, more likely, Dodge has other high-horsepower tricks up its sleeve. The first two announced trim levels of the Dodge Charger utilize a dual-motor EV drivetrain.
The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack generates a maximum 670 horsepower and has an estimated range of 260 miles. The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T boosts the range a bit, with an estimated 317 miles on the battery. Its pair of EV motors throws down a maximum of 496 horsepower. There will also be a four-door version of the Charger Daytona, and an even more potent Charger Daytona Banshee next year, though Dodge isn't talking specific horsepower numbers for it yet.
Gasoline isn't going away
In a move that perhaps isn't surprising to anyone, Dodge is also making internal combustion-powered variants of the new muscle car. Both will use versions of the 3-liter twin turbo inline-six that Stellantis has dubbed the "Hurricane." This engine is also used in a few Jeeps, including the Grand Wagoneer and Ram trucks. While the electric Charger Daytonas are expected to start production in halfway through this year, the gas-powered models will have to wait until the beginning of 2025.
The Hurricane-powered Dodge Chargers consist of the Dodge Charger Sixpack High-Output which sports 550 horsepower, and the Dodge Charger Sixpack Standard Output, rated at 420 horsepower. Dodge has not released any performance details on either respective model and trim specifics are still relatively scarce. Opting for an inline-six engine instead of a huge angry V8 is certainly an bold move for Dodge, considering its history, but it's certainly a weird enough choice that it isn't particularly surprising, either.
Dodge may be letting the Hellcat and V8 rest for now, the but new Dodge Charger customers certainly aren't being deprived of possible propulsion choices.