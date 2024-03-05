Is There A New Dodge Charger Hellcat? Here's Every Trim Level We Know About So Far

With the new electric Dodge Charger now revealed for all the world to see, muscle car fans are undoubtedly going to compare it to the previous generation. In addition to horsepower, one thing the previous Charger didn't lack was variety. Nearly every year, Dodge came out with a new version of the Charger to wow horsepower fans (even more so with its brother, the Challenger). Fortunately the new Dodge Charger isn't much different on the variety front, even if the drivetrain is notably more forward-thinking.

To address the supercharged elephant (or Hellephant) in the room, Dodge has not announced a Hellcat trim for the upcoming Charger. Either that means it will be announced in the future, or, more likely, Dodge has other high-horsepower tricks up its sleeve. The first two announced trim levels of the Dodge Charger utilize a dual-motor EV drivetrain.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack generates a maximum 670 horsepower and has an estimated range of 260 miles. The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T boosts the range a bit, with an estimated 317 miles on the battery. Its pair of EV motors throws down a maximum of 496 horsepower. There will also be a four-door version of the Charger Daytona, and an even more potent Charger Daytona Banshee next year, though Dodge isn't talking specific horsepower numbers for it yet.