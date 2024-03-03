Everything Ford Fans Should Know About Saleen Mustangs

Despite Steve Saleen's close association with the Ford Mustang, his first car didn't wear a Blue Oval badge at all. His first purchase was a 1956 Porsche 356, which he customized over the following years. Saleen bought the Porsche in 1966, but by 1969, he'd swapped it out for a Shelby GT350 Mustang. He added racing suspension to the car, alongside a roll cage and twin carbs for a power boost. Unfortunately, Saleen's original Shelby was destroyed in an accident just two years later which left him with serious injuries.

Undeterred, Saleen entered his first race event in 1973 behind the wheel of a new Mustang. He won that race and spent the following decade racing professionally, mostly in open-wheel cars. By the early '80s, his focus had returned to modifying Mustangs, and so in 1983, Saleen founded his eponymous outfit from his home in California.

The fledgling tuning company focused on road and track cars, entering the SCCA Escort Endurance Championship in 1986 with a race-spec Mustang. The same year, Saleen won the 24 Hours of Mosport, the first time a Ford vehicle had won the event. The team would continue racing in the SCCA championship over the following years, racking up more wins and establishing Saleen as more than a simple tuning outfit.