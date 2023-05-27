The Incredible Turbine Powered Lotus That Nearly Won The Indy 500

In 1967, legendary racing driver Parnelli Jones was positively dominating the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. With 196 of 200 total laps completed and Jones ahead by nearly a full lap, victory seemed almost inevitable until disaster struck. Of all things, a $6 ball bearing in the car's transmission failed, forcing the driver to coast into the pits. Though the car was repaired as quickly as possible, it was too late — Parnelli finished the race in sixth place.

That recount is interesting enough on its own, but what's truly remarkable was Parnelli's ride. It was the first turbine-powered car to ever run the Indy 500. The brainchild of Andy Granatelli, then-CEO of lubricant giant STP, the Paxton Turbocar was propelled by a Pratt & Whitney ST6B-2 turbine of the type that would be typically found in a small aircraft, coupled to a four-wheel drive system from Ferguson Research.

The Turbocar's tremendous performance in the 1967 race proved beyond a doubt that turbine-powered race cars were worthy of further exploration, which is exactly what Granatelli set out to do ahead of the 1968 event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, nicknamed the Brickyard. This time, he would consult with Colin Chapman's Lotus Cars in England, an innovator who had turned the hallowed race upside down a few years earlier by winning with a then-revolutionary rear-engined car.

[Featured image by Andrew Basterfield via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]