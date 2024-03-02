10 Android Apps To Make The Most Of Your Lunch Breaks In 2024
Although no one should strive to be a workaholic who struggles to step away from their job and take time for themselves, being productive is something worth pursuing. Being efficient and effective with your time means you'll get tasks done quicker and have more spare time to enjoy yourself. Of course, being productive isn't easy, especially in the modern workplace where there can be dozens of distractions constantly vying for your attention.
During a workday, your lunch break might be one of the few opportunities you get to step away from your job. While it is often just a short break, you can still accomplish a lot in that time. With the help of productivity apps, it is even easier to spend that time wisely and maximize what you are capable of doing.
It doesn't matter whether you want to focus on getting healthier, learning a new skill, or just organizing your day better, all of these Android apps are perfect companions to get the most out of your lunch break.
TickTick
Although it might bear a similar name to a well-known social media video site, TickTick is very different from TikTok. For one, it might help you be more productive rather than simply having you sit down, watching the hours go by as you scroll through endless clips. It does this by helping you organize all of your tasks and objectives, so you know exactly what you have to do. The task management app essentially works as a supercharged to-do list that is simple to use and easy to navigate.
Where TickTick really works well is in the way it organizes all of your tasks. It can automatically group similar tasks into lists, such as putting all of your work-based duties or household chores on a convenient page. These lists can also be indexed in overarching folders, making it easy to see where everything is located with just a quick glance. TickTick also allows scheduling tasks directly in a calendar, adding due dates to each entry, and using colors on tasks as an easy-to-see label.
Those who find TickTick particularly useful might want to upgrade to the paid version of the app. The annual subscription expands the software's features, allowing you to track stats from previous months or years and use a habit tracker. The premium version throws in custom filters and lets users access a wider range of widgets. Available across multiple platforms, TickTick can sync your to-do lists to all your devices.
Duolingo
Duolingo has fast become one of the most popular ways to learn a new language. Since its launch in 2011, it has attracted millions of users and now boasts more than 40 languages, ranging from popular examples like French and Spanish to less well-known tongues such as Gaelic (Irish or Scottish). While other options on the market, including Babbel, offer similar services, Duolingo has many features and an aggressive premium model that means you can start learning your new language without paying a penny.
What helps Duolingo work so effectively is that it uses a video game-inspired teaching method to make learning interactive and fun. This gamified approach aims to make getting to grips with languages fun and engaging with quizzes, stories, and even podcasts as learning material. As each user advances, they gain experience points that can be used to acquire digital currency and unlock more lessons. The app, which also works on browsers and many other devices, adapts according to your performance, and will give personal lessons that match up with your skill and ability.
With the news that Duolingo is expanding beyond learning languages, the app could even be more useful than it previously was and make users extra productive. This includes the addition of mathematics and music learning programs, making it the go-to app for anyone who wants to learn something new in short bursts during their lunch break without having to spend lots of money.
Fitbit
When people think of Fitbit they probably think of the fitness bands and smart watches that the company makes. But there's also an accompanying app that works in conjunction with these devices to allow you to see all of your activity and stats in one convenient place. You can easily check how many steps you've taken or miles you've walked over the course of a day, week, month, or even year. That makes it an excellent app for helping you stay fit and keep an eye on your progress during your lunch break, but Fitbit is also capable of much more than that.
Once you download the app and start to explore what it is able to do, you'll see that you can do a lot more than you initially might have believed. Whether it is seeing how you've slept and how to get a better night's rest, tracking your food and drink intake, or understanding more about your body, the Fitbit app has a wide range of additional features. For those who upgrade to the paid Fitbit Premium service, there's also a host of coaching sessions and personalized classes available. These can include exercise routines as well as mindful sessions that include things like meditation and breathing exercises to improve your mental wellbeing.
What's more, the app works with a variety of different devices and you can sync all of your data and activities across your account. So no matter where you are, you should be able to log in and access everything you need for your health and wellbeing when you get some precious spare time.
Skillshare
Like Duolingo, Skillshare is an app designed to help users learn skills. However, it doesn't focus just on languages. Instead, Skillshare has thousands of courses on almost every subject. It doesn't matter if you want to become an artist, develop your cooking skills, or get the low-down on how to become a professional gamer, Skillshare has everything you need to succeed.
The reason Skillshare has such a diverse portfolio of courses is because the vast majority of the material is provided by the community. Anyone can create a class on the platform, although those with experience and qualifications in the field will likely find a lot more success. While Skillshare's in-house team does provide some courses as well, the contributor model ensures the service can cover as many subjects as possible.
Users can grab a free one-month trial of Skillshare but will then need to pay for a subscription to use it. This cost can range between $14 and $32 a month, depending on whether you pay monthly or annually. Courses are all self-paced and are usually interactive in some way, with students taking part in practical projects. It's also possible to use your time on Skillshare to earn money if you want to create a course yourself.
It is incredibly easy to get distracted while browsing the web. We've all experienced times when we've been reading an article and then end up clicking a link that takes you somewhere else. Before you know it, you've fallen down a rabbit hole and are now looking at a completely unrelated topic and don't quite know how you've arrived there. Pocket offers a way to combat that problem and help ensure you don't get diverted away from your current task — without you missing out on anything interesting.
Once installed on your Android, Pocket allows you to save any link — whether it's a webpage, video, or document — in a handy location so that you can come back to it later. Think of it as a bookmark tool for things you want to read but don't quite have the time to right now. Pocket also lets you add tags so you can easily organize all of your saved items, and has a sophisticated recommendation tab that takes into account everything you've previously saved to offer personalized suggestions.
Pocket is available on multiple platforms and even works as an extension for internet browsers. That means you can save links no matter what device you are using and have access to everything on your account wherever you are.
Audible
Of all the ways to spend your free time, reading books is one of the oldest and most widespread. Books help to expand the mind, provide endless entertainment, and allow readers to escape reality. But reading a book on your lunch break may not be convenient. After all, you'll likely have other things to do at the same time, like eating a meal or going for a walk. Juggling a book at the same time as doing those things could be problematic, and that's where Audible comes in.
The Amazon-owned service is a platform for audiobooks and, more recently, podcasts. Available on almost every smart device and computer, Audible allows users to download and stream audio content. Individual titles can be purchased directly and a subscription is also available, which provides users with a credit each month that can be exchanged for an audiobook. Subscribers also get unlimited access to the various exclusive podcasts on the service.
The advantage of audiobooks is that you simply have to plug in your headphones and listen hands-free. That means you don't have to worry about carrying a book around or trying to hold it while you are eating or walking. Meanwhile, it has the biggest library of any audiobook provider, including almost every major release, so you'll likely find whatever subject matter you are looking for.
Flowkey
Flowkey is another app that is designed to help users expand their abilities. This time, the service focuses on music, acting as a piano and keyboard tutor. Operated by Yamaha, it is an affordable and practical solution to learning a new musical instrument. That makes it the perfect way to get to grips with the piano on a lunch break, as it can be used in short bursts and is far more flexible and cost-effective than an actual personal tutor.
To use the app, users simply need to place their Android device on top of the instrument and follow the instructions on screen. Flowkey provides a brief introduction to each song so you know what to expect and will automatically adjust the speed of the song to match your skill level and ability. Using the smartphone's microphone, the app can also analyze your performance and give feedback on what you did right and where you can improve.
Available in both a free and a premium version, there's a huge library of songs to choose from and extensive tutorials across a range of genres. Flowkey also syncs across multiple devices, so you can keep your progress and account details with you at home or in the office, without having to worry about always having your phone with you.
Forest
In the modern age, there are distractions lurking everywhere. Everything from social media sites to video sharing platforms like TikTok and YouTube are competing for your time. This can make it difficult to concentrate on a particular task, as it is all too easy to pick up your phone and procrastinate rather than sticking to what you should be doing. For those who struggle to avoid distractions and don't have the willpower to keep focused, Forest might be able to help.
The concept is simple. You set a timer and name the task you are doing and then crack on with the job. As long as you stay off your phone, the plant will grow from seed to towering tree. The more tasks you complete, the bigger your forest will become, but using the smartphone before the timer runs out will kill the tree and halt your progress. There are dozens of trees that you can choose from and users have the opportunity to spend their virtual currency on planting real-life trees through the charity Trees for the Future.
Forest doesn't just have to be used for doing tasks or work, it can also be a good tool to keep you off your phone. If a person has spent all day on a computer working, staying away from a smartphone screen might be a good idea. The app may well provide the motivation you need to take a break.
AllTrails
It is always a good idea to get some exercise each day, and your lunch break is the perfect opportunity to stretch your legs. One way to do exactly that is to go for a walk on your lunch break, but completing the same route every day isn't exactly stimulating and you might well get bored pretty quickly if you can't find ways of mixing it up. Thankfully, AllTrails can help make sure your walks are fun and interesting.
The app basically acts as a route planner and recommendation service merged together into one handy package. You simply need to let AllTrails access your location and set a maximum distance, and it will then find local walks, hikes, and trails in your local area. It also provides in-depth information about each activity, so you know exactly what to expect and whether it is suitable for you. This includes information such as whether a walk is dog-friendly, the pollen count in the area, and any landmarks on the route that you can visit.
AllTrails will track your activity, including your steps and distance stats, and keep a detailed record of every activity so you can add favorites and share your experience with other users. The app even offers offline modes, so you can download maps and not have to worry about having cell service or an internet connection while you are out exploring.
Habitica
There's a lot of science that forming good habits is one of the best ways to not only become more productive but also live a healthier and more fulfilling life. Of course, learning these habits is not an easy task, and breaking bad habits can be even harder. For those who want some extra help, Habitica could be the perfect choice to practice a task and get into a routine of doing something every single day.
Described as a habit-building and productivity app, Habitica motivates you to complete your goals by turning the experience into a game. Once you've downloaded the app onto your Android smartphone, you create a character and get to work adding objectives. These can be anything from New Year's resolutions to daily chores or even work tasks, and you'll earn rewards for completing them in a process that is very similar to an old school role-playing game. The more tasks you complete, the better your rewards, and you are then able to upgrade your gear and buy new items.
Fail to complete tasks, though, and your avatar will lose health and regress. Seeing your character level up is motivation enough to keep plugging away and before long, you'll notice you are being more productive without even thinking about the game. Habitica also has built-in social mechanics, so you can add friends to stay driven to complete all your goals.