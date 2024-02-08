Babbel Vs. Duolingo: Which Language App Is Right For You?

Before choosing one of these apps, it's important to get clear about your language learning goals. Babbel will probably be your best option if you want to achieve a high level of fluency in a language. With Babbel, you'll be able to go beyond the surface of your target language to really get an idea of how it works. Its structured classes don't overwhelm you with grammar points, but they make sure you learn it as you go along, with explanations and tips sprinkled throughout the lessons. The app also helps you develop your speaking skills through verbal exercises that go beyond the listen-and-repeat method Duolingo often uses. You can think of Babbel as a digital textbook in app form. However, like any textbook, it can get dry. You'll need to be self-motivated to keep going because, unlike Duolingo, Babbel doesn't use gamification in the same way to keep you hooked.

Duolingo is probably the best option if you enjoy dabbling in several languages at a time and don't plan to commit a significant amount of time to your language-learning pursuits. You can use the app to learn 45 languages, including fictional languages like High Valyrian and Klingon. While you won't go as deep into languages as you would on Babbel, you can get a solid foundation in a new language if you're consistent about completing the lessons. With leaderboards, the ability to follow friends and constant rewards, it's also a lot easier to stay motivated with Duolingo than Babbel; some would go so far as to say Duolingo is downright addictive. If you find language learning intimidating, Duolingo can help you ease into it by making it fun and interactive.