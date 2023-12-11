How to find your Duolingo Year in Review (2023)

There aren't any special steps you need to take to find your Duolingo Year in Review — there should already be an icon in your app inviting you to check it out. But just in case you missed it, here's how to locate it:

Open your Duolingo app on your smartphone On the bottom left of your screen, there's a blue icon with Duo's owl looking like he's coming in for a hug. The icon also has "2023" on it. Tap the icon and scroll down to discover your Duolingo stats for the year.

You'll see insights into how many lessons you learned in all the language courses you're taking. Each page will show a "Share Stats" button so you can forward the pages to your social media accounts or show off your progress to friends and family via Messages.

If you can't find the icon on your homepage, tap your Profile tab, and you should find a "See Year in Review" tab under the Statistics section. If it's not there either, try updating your app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Missing out on new updates is one of the downsides of using outdated apps. If a new app version still doesn't fix the issue, try logging in to your account on the Duolingo website — you should be able to access the Review from there.

Anyone with a Duolingo account (whether free or paid) can see their Year in Review report, and you can tap the icon to rewatch it even if you've seen it before.