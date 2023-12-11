How To Find Your Duolingo Year In Review 2023
Since 2019, Duolingo, the popular language learning app, has followed in the steps of Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay, and Reddit Recap by giving its users a Year in Review report.
It's becoming standard internet tradition for apps to summarize and review users' activity at the end of each year. You get a personalized view report providing insights into patterns and preferences you might not have noticed during the course of your usage, and the results are pretty interesting. Enough for the streets of social media to be littered with screenshots of these stats for days after they're released.
Duolingo's 2023 Year in Review report features a lot of info you'd definitely want to share with friends. From your unique learning style and how many lessons you completed to your peak learning period and global percentile ranking, there's lots to discover in this year's review. Here's how to find yours.
How to find your Duolingo Year in Review (2023)
There aren't any special steps you need to take to find your Duolingo Year in Review — there should already be an icon in your app inviting you to check it out. But just in case you missed it, here's how to locate it:
-
Open your Duolingo app on your smartphone
-
On the bottom left of your screen, there's a blue icon with Duo's owl looking like he's coming in for a hug. The icon also has "2023" on it.
-
Tap the icon and scroll down to discover your Duolingo stats for the year.
You'll see insights into how many lessons you learned in all the language courses you're taking. Each page will show a "Share Stats" button so you can forward the pages to your social media accounts or show off your progress to friends and family via Messages.
If you can't find the icon on your homepage, tap your Profile tab, and you should find a "See Year in Review" tab under the Statistics section. If it's not there either, try updating your app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Missing out on new updates is one of the downsides of using outdated apps. If a new app version still doesn't fix the issue, try logging in to your account on the Duolingo website — you should be able to access the Review from there.
Anyone with a Duolingo account (whether free or paid) can see their Year in Review report, and you can tap the icon to rewatch it even if you've seen it before.
All the 10 Duolingo Learner Styles in 2023
The Unique Learner Style is one of the top stats this year. Yours is determined by how much XP you racked up in this learning period, which is a metric of how much you used the app and how well you performed in your lessons. Here are all 10 learner categories this year, as well as their corresponding percentiles:
-
World Champion — You're in the top 0.1% and 1% of learners worldwide
-
Galactic Legend — You're in the top 2-3% of learners worldwide
-
SuperStar Learner — You're in the top 4-5% of learners worldwide
-
Fiery Phoenix — You took a break, then came back to resume learning
-
Long Streaker — You kept an unbroken 30-day streak
-
Polyglot Pupil — You studied more than one language at once
-
Know-It-Owl — You scored over 95% in most of their lessons
-
Budding Learner — You joined the app within a year
-
Night Owl — You mostly took your lessons at night
-
Party Owl — You had more fun learning than anyone else
If you share your Year in Review stats on social media or over text, you'll get a shiny new icon added to your avatar, and other users can see it on Leaderboards or your Profile. Users who rank in the top 5% percentile get a special status icon that distinguishes them as a superuser on the app.