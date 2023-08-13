Learn 14 Languages With A Babbel Lifetime Subscription, Now On Sale For Only $199.99
TL;DR: This offer helps you get a lifetime subscription to language learning on Babbel for 66% off — just $199.99 (reg. $599) for a limited time.
What makes this world so fascinating is that everyone has their own set of strengths and interests. Some people love math and science, while others are simply drawn to language.
Whether you want to learn a new language to add another layer to your attraction level, because you love to travel and immerse yourself in other cultures, or you simply enjoy broadening your horizons, this is an incredible deal that makes language learning easy. You get access to all of Babbel's 14 languages for life for just $199.99, 66% off the regular price of $599.
Developed by over 100 expert linguists, Babbel gives you access to more than 10,000 hours of high-quality online language education. Learn Spanish, French, Italian, German, and other languages with Babbel, the number-one top-grossing language-learning app in the world.
Lifetime access to 14 languages
Babbel features 10- to 15-minute bite-sized lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule and cover a wide range of useful real-life topics, from travel to family, business, food, and more. Babbel even suggests that, in as little as one month, you could be able to speak confidently about practical topics like transportation, dining, shopping, and directions.
You'll get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you learn. Plus, you can study whenever and wherever you want, and your progress will be synchronized across your devices. "This app has allowed me to keep up and progress my current level of proficiency in my chosen languages," one verified user wrote in review. "I enjoy the layout and progression pace that Babbel takes in learning a new language."
Lifetime access to Babbel means you can brush up on your skills or learn an additional language any time you want. However, this offer is only available for new users based in the U.S.
Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for just $199.99 (reg. $599) for a limited time.
