Duolingo Confirms Math And Music Lessons Are On The Way

Since its launch in 2011, Duolingo has become one of the most popular language teaching tools in the entire world, with over 500 million users learning to read and speak over 100 different languages. It's so popular that Twitch and YouTube streamers even stream their lessons to thousands of viewers. Given this immense popularity, it's pretty much a given at this point that the Duolingo teaching method has merit. Could that teaching method, then, be applied to other fields of learning? That's what Duolingo is looking to find out.

Duolingo announced today that, in addition to its catalog of language-learning programs, it will also be adding lessons for mathematics and music to its repertoire. While the full details of these new programs are being withheld until the company's Duocon event on October 11, it's looking like the programs will be using the same gamified framework as the language lessons.

"We know math and music, much like language, transcend cultures and connect people, " said Severin Hacker, co-founder and CTO of Duolingo, in a press statement obtained by VentureBeat. "Soon you will be able to learn math and music in the same Duolingo app – all with the same fun, engaging, and effective experience you know from learning languages with us."