This Windows 11 Pro Deal Is A $23 Treat For A New-To-You PC

TL;DR: If you're looking for a new OS or an upgrade to your existing, older Microsoft OS, the time is ripe now that Windows 11 Pro is available for $22.97 through Feb. 19.

It can be easy to take Microsoft Windows for granted. Many of us have been working with it for decades, and seeing that logo pop up on a new computer for the first time is always a reassuring sign. But if you've been getting by with Windows 10 Home or have a used device that needs a solid OS, the timing couldn't be better. Through Feb. 19, you can now get a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro on up to two devices for $22.97.

Yes, that's the Professional version of Microsoft's latest OS update, and it's packed with new productivity features in a package that veteran users will instantly be able to navigate. That includes full integration with Teams, open access to a world of apps, and heightened performance overall. There's also a lot for gamers to enjoy, with support for DirectX 12 and ways for Xbox fans to connect and battle it out online.