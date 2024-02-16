This Windows 11 Pro Deal Is A $23 Treat For A New-To-You PC
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: If you're looking for a new OS or an upgrade to your existing, older Microsoft OS, the time is ripe now that Windows 11 Pro is available for $22.97 through Feb. 19.
It can be easy to take Microsoft Windows for granted. Many of us have been working with it for decades, and seeing that logo pop up on a new computer for the first time is always a reassuring sign. But if you've been getting by with Windows 10 Home or have a used device that needs a solid OS, the timing couldn't be better. Through Feb. 19, you can now get a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro on up to two devices for $22.97.
Yes, that's the Professional version of Microsoft's latest OS update, and it's packed with new productivity features in a package that veteran users will instantly be able to navigate. That includes full integration with Teams, open access to a world of apps, and heightened performance overall. There's also a lot for gamers to enjoy, with support for DirectX 12 and ways for Xbox fans to connect and battle it out online.
AI-powered Copilot onboard
That's on top of the Copilot AI assistant that Microsoft added with last December's update, letting users save time on everyday tasks with document summaries, voice-activated playlists, and other features. There's also a significant update to MS Paint that changes the old reliable sketchpad app into a full-fledged image editor with AI capabilities. And with biometric login options for PCs with compatible hardware, and enhanced antivirus protection, you can keep all your projects under lock and key.
Thanks to this sale, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $22.97, down from the original MSRP of $199 through Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
