6 Of The Coolest Gear Shifters In Classic Cars

There's something about a gear shifter that brings the cool factor of a car to another level. The mixture of looks combined with what you know it's connected to in order to deliver more performance is a thing of beauty and joy.

Mind you, we're not talking about modern, high-performance, finger-flipping paddle shifters (which many people think is the most pointless car feature). We're talking about old-school shifters you have to grab hold of. Whether it's a pistol grip or lightning rods, sitting four on the floor, sticking out of the steering column, or somewhere else entirely. Heck, it doesn't even matter if it's an automatic, gated, or standard transmission — a cool shifter is the thing that inexorably bonds the driver to the vehicle.

What exactly defines a classic car is, much to no one's surprise, all over the map. And based on the state you're living in, there can be all sorts of exceptions. Some people believe a car must be at least 25 years old, which just so happens to coincide with the age limit for a motor vehicle to lawfully be imported into the U.S., even if it doesn't comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

However, most groups (including insurance companies) deem a "classic" to be 20 years or older until they reach the "antique" stage, and that's a whole different topic. For simplicity's sake, our list of sticks will stick (pardon the pun) with any car (foreign or domestic) that's at least 20 years old.