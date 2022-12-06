33% Of People Think This Is The Most Pointless Car Feature - SlashGear Survey

There has been a ton of vehicular innovation over the past decade, with electric cars being the most significant overall. While new is almost always synonymous with better, not everything is worth the hype. In a recent SlashGear poll, we asked those of you in the United States which car feature you think is the most pointless of them all. Out of 606 respondents, a grand majority of you (33.5%) said paddle shifters have added no real value to most everyday driving situations.

Paddle shifters allow you to maintain a decent level of control over an automatic transmission, allowing you to shift gears with manual precision without having to engage a clutch. This sounds nice in theory, but the reality is that most people don't bother with shifters at all. Most vehicles are already automatic, and the small bit of extra performance you can eke out of your car just isn't necessary for a vast majority of folks outside of aspiring street racers.

The next runner-up may be equally deserving of the clown horn, depending on your perspective. Automatic car doors (23.6%) are a cool parlor trick — almost a status symbol, even — but they ultimately don't add anything practical to improve your driving. In fact, they often slow you from getting in and out of the vehicle, when a simple push with your arm does the trick much faster.