5 Of The Most Bizarre Enclosed Motorcycles Ever Built

An enclosed (or cabin) motorcycle is just your basic motorcycle capped by a roof or hull enclosure. But isn't the whole point of a bike to rip down the road with the wind whipping through your hair? Yes, it is. Then why not just drive a car? That's a reasonable question. To which we say, when people are left to their own devices — whether through necessity (which we all know is the mother of invention) or just to say they did it — will more often than not take things to the next level.

Believe it or not, the concept may go back as far as 1913, but most certainly has existed since the 1920s. In the late '30s, a Czechoslovakian aeronautical engineer developed a cheaply built vehicle to get people around in all types of weather. In the 1950s, East German manufacturer NSU latched on to the idea and made several racing bikes known as "flying hammocks," which placed the rider in a similar sitting position as in a hammock. When fully enclosed, the vehicles looked like torpedoes and, not surprisingly, broke world speed records on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.

The concept never really caught on, and over the decades, a few bizarre cabin motorcycles have come to fruition. We're not talking about scooters, tuk-tuks, or other three-wheeled vehicles you can drive on the street, mind you, but real-deal two-wheeled beasties.