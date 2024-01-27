What Made Plymouth's Golden Commando Engine Stand Out From Competition

The Plymouth Fury Golden Commando engine is a special variant of the Chrysler B engine, a historic V8 platform that went on to be the birth of the iconic Hemi namesake. Before we dig into the specs, it's worth remembering that this model and engine are almost 70 years old. While the figures may not look all that impressive by today's standards, they were monumental back in 1958.

The Golden Commando V8 has 350 cubic inches (5.7 liters) of displacement with two Carter four-barrel carburetors sitting atop its intake manifold. With overhead-valve and cam-in-block pushrod construction, it's clear how this engine is related to the iconic muscle cars that would come within the decade following its release.

With 305 horsepower and 370 lb-ft of torque, it was one of the most powerful cars of 1958. That's more horsepower than the 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, 1958 Aston Martin DB4, and even the 1958 Ferrari 250GT.

Appropriate to its name, the Golden Commando engine sported gold-painted valve covers and a gold air cleaner assembly. While it packed plenty of punch, the Fury wasn't exactly a sports-oriented chassis.