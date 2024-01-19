5 Tesla-Made Products That Have Almost Nothing To Do With EVs

When you think of Tesla, electric vehicles are probably the first things that come to mind. The company's EV lineup includes the Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, and its latest addition, the Cybertruck. Tesla also sells home chargers for Tesla and non-Tesla EVs and home energy products like solar panels, the Solar Roof, and the Powerwall. The brand's electric vehicles even extend to kid's toys. There's the $1,900 Cyberquad, a Cybertruck-inspired mini ATV for children, and the Cybertruck for Kids, which is a $1,500 kid-sized replica of the real thing.

While Tesla's rideable toys are in line with the brand's clean energy theme, the company also sells some pretty weird products that have nothing to do with EVs. For example, it launched GigaBier, a $30 Cybertruck-inspired limited edition beer, to celebrate the opening of its Berlin Gigafactory. That wasn't the company's first time selling alcohol, either — Tesla also made a limited edition tequila back in 2020 that's no longer on sale.

There are loads of other unconventional Tesla-branded products you can buy on its online store, such as umbrellas, bottle openers, smartphone chargers, travel mugs, and even a Giga Texas Belt Buckle.