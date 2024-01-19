5 Tesla-Made Products That Have Almost Nothing To Do With EVs
When you think of Tesla, electric vehicles are probably the first things that come to mind. The company's EV lineup includes the Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, and its latest addition, the Cybertruck. Tesla also sells home chargers for Tesla and non-Tesla EVs and home energy products like solar panels, the Solar Roof, and the Powerwall. The brand's electric vehicles even extend to kid's toys. There's the $1,900 Cyberquad, a Cybertruck-inspired mini ATV for children, and the Cybertruck for Kids, which is a $1,500 kid-sized replica of the real thing.
While Tesla's rideable toys are in line with the brand's clean energy theme, the company also sells some pretty weird products that have nothing to do with EVs. For example, it launched GigaBier, a $30 Cybertruck-inspired limited edition beer, to celebrate the opening of its Berlin Gigafactory. That wasn't the company's first time selling alcohol, either — Tesla also made a limited edition tequila back in 2020 that's no longer on sale.
There are loads of other unconventional Tesla-branded products you can buy on its online store, such as umbrellas, bottle openers, smartphone chargers, travel mugs, and even a Giga Texas Belt Buckle.
CyberBeer + CyberStein Limited Edition Set
Tesla's GigaBier is only available in certain European countries, so if you want to sample it in the U.S., you're out of luck. What you can buy is CyberBeer, a Helles Lager that Tesla describes as having "notes of herb and spice and more notable aromas of tea and citrus."
CyberBeer is only available as part of a CyberBeer + CyberStein Limited Edition Set that includes two CyberBeers and two CyberStein beer mugs for $150. To complete the set, you can pick up the CyberOpener, a stainless steel Cybertruck-inspired bottle opener that costs $50.
Each beer bottle features a glossy black sleeve and a CyberBeer watermark. The CyberStein is made of matte black ceramic and has an angular design with a glossy interior and the Tesla logo. The entire set comes packaged in a fancy box. But as reported by Business Insider, some buyers have complained that the CyberBeer ships with rusty bottle caps, and one Tesla fan even described the beer as "hot garbage."
Tesla Wireless Charging Platform
Tesla released its Wireless Charging Platform platform in 2023, and like most of the company's products, it doesn't come cheap at $300. The mat-style wireless charger can charge up to three devices simultaneously, with up to 15 watts of power supplied to each device. You can use it to charge phones, AirPods, or any other Qi-enabled device.
The wireless charger comes with a detachable magnetic stand, letting you lay it flat or prop it up for a better viewing angle. It features Tesla's FreePower tech that — unlike MagSafe — doesn't require you to align your phone in a specific position to charge it. You can place your devices anywhere on the mat to charge them. The Tesla wireless charger comes with an integrated USB-C cable and ships with a 65-watt power brick.
Both the charger and charging brick feature a black finish and an angular design that, unsurprisingly, is inspired by the Cybertruck. If you don't think Tesla's Wireless Charging Platform is worth the $300 price tag, check out the company's Wireless Portable Charger, which costs $70. It comes in four colors that match Tesla vehicles' paint jobs. Interestingly, while you can recharge the power bank using the inbuilt USB-C port, it can also be charged wirelessly by placing it on top of your Tesla's wireless charging dock or any other Qi wireless charger.
Cyberwhistle Stealth
Keeping with the Cybertruck-inspired trend, Tesla launched the Cyberwhistle back in 2021. Originally marketed as a limited edition device, it sold out less than two hours after Elon Musk first announced it. The Cyberwhistle is still on sale on Tesla's website, although the version available in the U.S. is the Cyberwhistle Stealth, which features a matte-black finish. While both versions of the Cyberwhistle are made of stainless steel, the original had a polished metal finish. The product page contains a disclaimer that says, "Cyberwhistles are final sale."
You can pick up the Cyberwhistle Stealth for $60, which is a $10 markup over the original variant. Tesla launched the Cyberwhistle a couple of months after Apple announced its infamous $19 polishing cloth, and Musk didn't miss his chance to take a dig at Apple, tweeting, "Don't waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!"
Cybersoft Blanket
If you want to add some Cybertruck-themed decor to your home this winter, you might want to check out the Cybersoft Blanket, which Tesla advertises as "just what you need to set the mood for romance mode." The fluffy reversible blanket is white on one side and gray on the other and features a pattern of Cybertruck silhouettes and snowflakes. Both sides have a vegan embossed Cybertruck logo.
The blanket is made of 100% recycled polyester chenille and measures 72 by 50 inches, which is roughly the average size of a single throw blanket. Available for $150, the Cybersoft Blanket is about three times the price of a throw-sized electric blanket.
If you want to take the Tesla-themed decor to your living room, you can also pick up the Ludicrously Cozy Throw. Available for $140, it features the same dimensions as the blanket and is made of the same materials too. The main difference is that the throw comes in a cream color and features prominently displayed "Tesla" wording on one side.
Tesla Branding Iron
If you're a Tesla superfan, the Tesla Branding Iron is your chance to put the company's logo on wood, leather, or even burger patties. The product page says that the branding iron was inspired by Tesla's Cyber Rodeo event — the launch party for the opening of its Texas Gigafactory.
The branding iron has a food-grade stainless steel head and a hardwood handle and will set you back $70. The head has the Tesla logo that can be stamped on natural materials, and one of the promo images (above) shows what the brand looks like on a piece of wood.
Tesla's website says the product is only meant to be used on food and materials that can withstand extreme heat. You'll want to make sure you're wearing protective clothing when using the product — unless you want to end up with a Tesla tattoo. If you think the branding iron is overkill, Tesla reportedly has a strange new product in the works — a sledgehammer.