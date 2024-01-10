Tesla's Latest Trademark Filing Reveals A Strange New Product Is In The Works
While Tesla is mostly known for its cars, the company has had a long history of creating wacky merchandise unrelated to its core products. The company seems to have done everything from controversial flamethrowers and provocative satin shorts to Tesla-branded tequila and surfboards. Tesla's most recent product — the Cybertruck — has also spawned several interesting pieces of merch, including the limited edition Cyberbeer + Cyberstein combo, as well as the Cyberwhistle, which the company describes as a "premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish."
And if we are to believe a recent report by Electrek, it seems Tesla has more gimmick accessories in the pipeline.
Tesla's next Cybertruck-inspired product may well be a sledgehammer, which, unsurprisingly, will be called the Cyberhammer. Details about this strange Tesla-branded product are scarce since Tesla has not revealed it publicly. In fact, the only reference to the Cyberhammer could be traced to a trademark application filed by the company. Even more interesting is that the trademark application is filed under the fitness equipment category.
Now, those who regularly visit the gym may be well aware of the fact that sledgehammers are, in fact, serious exercise equipment that is helpful for those interested in full-body workouts. What we do not know yet is whether Tesla has any intention of entering the gym equipment business. What is almost certain, however, is the likelihood of this becoming the most expensive sledgehammer ever to exist.
The wait for the Cyberhammer may be longer than expected
Tesla's trademark application is new, filed on January 9, 2024. With the US Patent and Trademark Office yet to officially grant the trademark to the company, we aren't quite sure how long it would take for Tesla to bring the Cyberhammer on sale.
A quick glance at the trademark processing wait times on the USPTO website indicates that it takes an average of 14.7 months for the process of filing a trademark application — for its registration (or rejection) to take place. If accurate, it could take Tesla more than a year to bring the Cyberhammer to the market.
The same webpage also clearly mentions that they are examining trademark applications submitted between March 27, 2023, and April 10, 2023. Of course, we are unsure whether Tesla — being the giant it is — can expedite this process.
Nevertheless, if the company does launch the Cyberhammer soon, it would be interesting to see if people end up buying it with the same fervor as some of its earlier merchandise.