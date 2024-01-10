Tesla's Latest Trademark Filing Reveals A Strange New Product Is In The Works

While Tesla is mostly known for its cars, the company has had a long history of creating wacky merchandise unrelated to its core products. The company seems to have done everything from controversial flamethrowers and provocative satin shorts to Tesla-branded tequila and surfboards. Tesla's most recent product — the Cybertruck — has also spawned several interesting pieces of merch, including the limited edition Cyberbeer + Cyberstein combo, as well as the Cyberwhistle, which the company describes as a "premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish."

And if we are to believe a recent report by Electrek, it seems Tesla has more gimmick accessories in the pipeline.

Tesla's next Cybertruck-inspired product may well be a sledgehammer, which, unsurprisingly, will be called the Cyberhammer. Details about this strange Tesla-branded product are scarce since Tesla has not revealed it publicly. In fact, the only reference to the Cyberhammer could be traced to a trademark application filed by the company. Even more interesting is that the trademark application is filed under the fitness equipment category.

Now, those who regularly visit the gym may be well aware of the fact that sledgehammers are, in fact, serious exercise equipment that is helpful for those interested in full-body workouts. What we do not know yet is whether Tesla has any intention of entering the gym equipment business. What is almost certain, however, is the likelihood of this becoming the most expensive sledgehammer ever to exist.