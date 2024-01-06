Lightning In A Bottle: Did You Know Tesla Made Tequila?

Everyone knows Tesla. Elon Musk's company quickly became a titan in the world of electric vehicles, developing cars like the Model S, Model 3, and the Cybertruck. Naturally, Tesla also sells plenty of accessories to pair with your electric vehicle, like charging kits and solar panels, but did you know they also made tequila?

Albeit briefly, Tesla dipped their toes into the alcohol industry, offering customers the chance to purchase "Tesla Tequila." It started as an April Fool's joke, with Elon Musk's Twitter account tweeting that the billionaire was found unconscious, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles. Then, a few months later, Musk returned to the social media site he would eventually own, teasing "Teslaquila coming soon ..." in a follow-up tweet. Although it took a few more years, Tesla Tequila became a real product in 2020, selling out almost instantly.

Tesla Tequila came in a unique, lightning-bolt-shaped bottle filled with 100% agave tequila sourced sustainably from Mexico. Unfortunately, it was far more expensive than your standard bottle, with Tesla selling the drink for a whopping $250 per bottle. Although Tesla Tequila is now a relic of the past, the company still sells other lifestyle goods, like backpacks, cups, and miniature figures of their popular electric vehicles.